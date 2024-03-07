2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results

After Max Verstappen’s topping the times in first practice, it was Fernando Alonso who set the pace in second practice in Saudi Arabia.

In the more representative nighttime second practice session in Saudi Arabia, Fernando Alonso went quickest for Aston Martin to head up Mercedes’ George Russell by almost a quarter of a second.

The Spaniard set a 1:28.827 in his Aston Martin to eclipse the fastest time of FP2 from 2023 by eight-tenths of a second, with the AMR24 lapping the Jeddah Corniche Circuit 0.230 seconds quicker than Mercedes’ George Russell on the soft tyres.

FP1 pacesetter Max Verstappen, who won the Bahrain GP last week, finished in third and 0.331 down on Alonso’s pace, and just two-hundredths of a second clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Sergio Perez, who was fitted with a new gearbox in his Red Bull for this weekend on Thursday morning, was in fifth place following his soft tyre run, while Lance Stroll finished sixth for Aston Martin despite falling foul of the white line separating the pitlane from the track as he picked up a black and white flag for failing to follow the race director’s instructions.

Following the session, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Williams’ Logan Sargeant are off to see the stewards in Jeddah after the British driver allegedly impeded the American through the high-speed Turn 10 – Sargeant having to back off and skitter across the kerbs to avoid a catastrophic collision.

Hamilton also had a wayward moment at the end of the session as he lost the rear of his car and had to scamper across an escape area, complaining about a lack of power afterward. The British driver inadvertently hit his pit limiter button while catching a snap, resulting in the lack of power.

Second Practice (FP2) Results – 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix



1. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.827

2. George Russell Mercedes +0.230

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.331

4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.353

5. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.473

6. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.509

7. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.628

8. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.677

9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.701

10. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.767

11. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.839

12. Lando Norris McLaren +0.931

13. Zhou Guanyu Stake +0.950

14. Alex Albon Williams +0.962

15. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.074

16. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.107

17. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.158

18. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.250

19. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.261 20. Valtteri Bottas Stake +1.326



