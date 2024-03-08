2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results

Max Verstappen set the pace in final practice in Jeddah, while Ferrari new boy Oliver Bearman found his feet for the rest of the weekend.

With Carlos Sainz sidelined due to appendicitis, FP3 served as Oliver Bearman’s sole preparation for the rest of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as the Ferrari reserve was called up to race alongside Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen sets the pace in Saudi Arabia ahead of qualifying

Verstappen put in the fastest time of the third practice session, with the Red Bull driver clocking a 1:28.412 on the soft tyre compound during his qualifying simulation run.

This time had him just under two-tenths clear of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, but all eyes were on Oliver Bearman as the 18-year-old British driver took over Carlos Sainz’s car as the Spaniard was diagnosed with appendicitis following two days of illness.

Bearman kept his nose clean after being told to find his rhythm during the 60 minutes, and finished six-tenths down on Leclerc. This was as Bearman only got one proper shot on the soft tyres, due to a red flag interruption with 17 minutes remaining in the session.

This red flag was due to a crash for Stake’s Zhou Guanyu as the Chinese driver lost control through one of the high-speed sweeps. Uninjured in the accident, Stake now face a race against time to get the car ready for qualifying.

Another driver to hit the barriers was Logan Sargeant, with the American driver turning in slightly too early for the fearsome Turn 11 and clipping the inside wall. While only picking up minor damage, his car required comprehensive checks that resulted in him sitting out the rest of the session.

With Verstappen finishing at the head of the field ahead of Leclerc, Sergio Perez underlined Red Bull’s pace with third place, with George Russell fourth for Mercedes ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Saudi Arabian GP: Ollie Bearman impresses, Zhou crashes, and Verstappen claims P1

Third Practice (FP3) Results – 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix



1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.412 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.196

3. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.494

4. George Russell Mercedes +0.552 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.559

6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.626

7. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.715 8. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.801

9. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.856

10. Oliver Bearman Ferrari +0.894

11. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.073

12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.134

13. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.160

14. Esteban Ocon Alpine +1.163

15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.263

16. Daniel Ricciardo RB+1.328 17. Alex Albon Williams +1.396

18. Valtteri Bottas Stake +1.671

19. Zhou Guanyu Stake +2.327

20. Logan Sargeant Williams No time



