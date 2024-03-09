2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – race results and standings
All the results as Max Verstappen won under the lights for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Four Britons ended in the top 10 as Oliver Bearman made an excellent debut in F1, holding off Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton late on to finish P7.
Charles Leclerc finished on the podium, his first of the year, while Oscar Piastri impressed with a P4 finish.
Results in full from the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing
2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing
3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari
4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren
5 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin
6 George RUSSELL Mercedes
7 Oliver BEARMAN Ferrari
8 Lando NORRIS McLaren
9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes
10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team
11 Alexander ALBON Williams
12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team
13 Esteban OCON Alpine
14 Yuki TSUNODA RB
15 Logan SARGEANT Williams
16 Daniel RICCIARDO RB
17 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber
18 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber
19 Lance STROLL Aston Martin
20 Pierre GASLY Alpine
F1 standings after 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
1.) Max Verstappen – 51
2.) Sergio Perez – 36
3.) Charles Leclerc – 28
4.) George Russell – 18
5.) Oscar Piastri – 16
6.) Carlos Sainz – 15
7.) Fernando Alonso – 12
8.) Lando Norris – 12
9.) Lewis Hamilton – 8
10.) Oliver Bearman – 6
11.) Nico Hulkenberg – 1
12.) Lance Stroll – 1
13.) Alex Albon – 0
14.) Zhou Guanyu – 0
15.) Kevin Magnussen – 0
16.) Daniel Ricciardo – 0
17.) Esteban Ocon – 0
18.) Yuki Tsunoda – 0
19.) Logan Sargeant – 0
20.) Valtteri Bottas – 0
21.) Pierre Gasly – 0
1.) Red Bull – 87
2.) Ferrari – 49
3.) McLaren – 28
4.) Mercedes – 26
5.) Aston Martin – 13
6.) Haas – 1
7.) Williams – 0
8.) Stake – 0
9.) RB – 0
10.) Alpine – 0