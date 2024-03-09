2024 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix – race results and standings

All the results as Max Verstappen won under the lights for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Four Britons ended in the top 10 as Oliver Bearman made an excellent debut in F1, holding off Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton late on to finish P7.

Charles Leclerc finished on the podium, his first of the year, while Oscar Piastri impressed with a P4 finish.

Results in full from the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing

2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

5 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes

7 Oliver BEARMAN Ferrari

8 Lando NORRIS McLaren

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

10 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team

11 Alexander ALBON Williams

12 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team

13 Esteban OCON Alpine

14 Yuki TSUNODA RB

15 Logan SARGEANT Williams

16 Daniel RICCIARDO RB

17 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber

18 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber

19 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

20 Pierre GASLY Alpine

F1 standings after 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

1.) Max Verstappen – 51

2.) Sergio Perez – 36

3.) Charles Leclerc – 28

4.) George Russell – 18

5.) Oscar Piastri – 16

6.) Carlos Sainz – 15

7.) Fernando Alonso – 12

8.) Lando Norris – 12

9.) Lewis Hamilton – 8

10.) Oliver Bearman – 6

11.) Nico Hulkenberg – 1

12.) Lance Stroll – 1

13.) Alex Albon – 0

14.) Zhou Guanyu – 0

15.) Kevin Magnussen – 0

16.) Daniel Ricciardo – 0

17.) Esteban Ocon – 0

18.) Yuki Tsunoda – 0

19.) Logan Sargeant – 0

20.) Valtteri Bottas – 0

21.) Pierre Gasly – 0

1.) Red Bull – 87

2.) Ferrari – 49

3.) McLaren – 28

4.) Mercedes – 26

5.) Aston Martin – 13

6.) Haas – 1

7.) Williams – 0

8.) Stake – 0

9.) RB – 0

10.) Alpine – 0