2024 Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona) – race results and latest F1 standings

Max Verstappen took victory in the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday, and here is a look at the full results from the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

A dramatic start was followed by an intriguing strategic battle to the end as the Red Bull driver beat Lando Norris to top spot, with Lewis Hamilton rounding out the podium.

An even getaway between Norris and Verstappen saw the McLaren driver look to squeeze the Red Bull towards the grass, which left an open gap to the outside and the normal racing line for Russell to out-brake both of them and take the lead – gaining three places in the process with a brave move.

Norris dropped below Verstappen too in the process as the polesitter fell from first to third in the first corner, but it would be 66 long laps ahead at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

But Verstappen, under instruction from race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase that the early laps would be his best chance at taking the lead, mounted a challenge on Russell at the end of the second lap and, while Russell defended the inside line into Turn 1, Verstappen swept around the outside for what would become the inside at Turn 2 in a well-executed pass.

The two Ferrari drivers also touched wheels as Carlos Sainz moved past Charles Leclerc into Turn 1, the home driver having to abort and go around the escape road and bollard towards Turn 3 as he went up into P5, but both were able to carry on.

Given how punishing the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is on tyres, the variety of strategy on show saw the potential for at least one, two or three stops dependent on how much the drivers were looking to manage their tyres.

Lewis Hamilton had initially been undercut by Sainz at the first round of stops, but a move by Hamilton into Turn 1 saw him move back up a place – though Sainz believed the Mercedes driver pushed him off and should have allowed him back past again.

By staying out significantly longer, Norris dropped to a net fifth place but with fresher tyres to attack, hope was not lost for him – meaning, as has been the case in Barcelona before, the bulk of the action was decided in the final stint.

A thrilling battle ensued between Russell and Norris for second place mid-race as Norris overtook around the outside of Turn 3, before Russell did the same to the McLaren driver at the outside of Turn 4. Russell kept the inside line at Turn 5, but Norris was able to perform the switchback and get the inside line to finally complete the move for Turn 7.

The final strategic roll of the dice came with Verstappen pitting on lap 45 for a brand new set of soft tyres, and with McLaren driver Norris pitting two laps later, who was just about able to get back out ahead of the two Mercedes drivers. With an eight-second gap to make up to the chequered flag, that was Norris’ goal in the final 19 laps.

There was a position change among the Mercedes duo as Hamilton swept around the outside of Russell at Turn 1, with the seven-time World Champion on soft tyres and Russell on hards, while the Ferrari pair also swapped as Leclerc was on softer tyres.

But while Norris was able to reduce the arrears, it was not enough to mount a meaningful challenge and the reigning World Champion took victory in Barcelona.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix classification

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 1:28:20.227 66 laps

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +2.219

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +17.790

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +22.320

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +22.709

6 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +31.028

7 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +33.760

8 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +59.524

9 Pierre GASLY Alpine +62.025

10 Esteban OCON Alpine +71.889

11 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +79.215

12 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1 lap

13 ZHOU Guanyu Kick Sauber +1 lap

14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1 lap

15 Daniel RICCIARDO RB +1 lap

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Kick Sauber +1 lap

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +1 lap

18 Alexander ALBON Williams +1 lap

19 Yuki TSUNODA RB +1 lap

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams +2 laps

Drivers’ Championship standings after 2024 Spanish Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen – 219 points

2. Lando Norris – 150

3. Charles Leclerc – 148

4. Carlos Sainz – 116

5. Sergio Perez – 111

6. Oscar Piastri – 87

7. George Russell – 81

8. Lewis Hamilton – 70

9. Fernando Alonso – 41

10. Yuki Tsunoda – 19

11. Lance Stroll – 17

12. Daniel Ricciardo – 9

13. Oliver Bearman – 6

14. Nico Hulkenberg – 6

15. Pierre Gasly – 5

16. Esteban Ocon – 3

17. Alex Albon – 2

18. Kevin Magnussen – 1

19. Zhou Guanyu – 0

20. Valtteri Bottas – 0

21. Logan Sargeant – 0

Constructors’ Championship standings

1. Red Bull – 330 points

2. Ferrari – 270

3. McLaren – 237

4. Mercedes – 151

5. Aston Martin – 58

6. RB – 28

7. Alpine – 8

8. Haas – 7

9. Williams – 2

10. Sauber – 0

