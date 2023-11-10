After another busy day in the world of Formula 1, it is time to bring you up to speed with the key talking points.

A report has dished out details on what we can expect from the 2024 Ferrari challenger, this a team which is struggling to return to their title-winning days of the past, while Red Bull boss Christian Horner identified Ferrari’s national team vibe as a key hinderance.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action…

2024 Ferrari will not just be Red Bull copy

Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari all went into the Formula 1 ground effect era with unique takes on what would be the most efficient concept, with time having made it clear that Red Bull were the team which got it right.

But, while Mercedes and Ferrari have since abandoned their routes to gravitate towards the Red Bull concept, it has been reported that Ferrari’s F1 2024 challenger will feature some unique characteristics, alongside Red Bull-inspired “solutions”.

Christian Horner identifies “biggest problem” for Ferrari

The Scuderia will very much be hoping that their 2024 challenger can finally end their baron spell without title glory, ongoing since 2008.

And Horner, boss of F1’s dominant Red Bull outfit, believes Ferrari’s status as the Italian national team and associated scrutiny does them no favours.

“I think the biggest problem for Ferrari is that it’s a national team,” said Horner on the Eff Won podcast. “It needs to get back to being a race team.”

Ferrari almost snatched Red Bull’s key weapon Adrian Newey

After the regulatory changes for 2014 saw the status of F1’s dominant force swap from Red Bull to Mercedes, Red Bull almost found themselves losing their design guru Newey to Ferrari.

In fact, they were half an hour away from this nightmare scenario becoming reality, before Horner was able to change his mind, this sowing the seeds for the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

“Adrian came very close to leaving, he was within about half an hour signing [for Ferrari],” said Horner on the Eff Won podcast.

Pato O’Ward hopes Andretti make it to Formula 1

Ferrari, alongside Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin, are the teams jostling for position in the bid to snap Red Bull’s dominant ways, Ferrari the only team other than Red Bull to win a grands prix in 2023.

All the while, another prospective team, that being the collaboration of Andretti-Cadillac, is hoping to join the battle in the coming years, but facing backlash in their efforts to do so.

McLaren IndyCar driver O’Ward hopes though that Andretti make it onto the F1 grid.

“Of course, I’d love to see them in the sport,” the Mexican exclusively told PlanetF1.com. “Because that’s more cars, more opportunities. I think that that would be great for both parties.”

Felipe Massa blasts Ferrari politics from Fernando Alonso days

Alonso and Massa were Ferrari team-mates from 2010-13, a period which saw Alonso shine over Massa in race and one-lap performance.

Mentally though Massa also took a battering from the Spaniard, who he says was “splitting” the team.

“He was always a typical way of working, using his power,” Massa told the Track Limits podcast.

“He has a lot of power and he was trying to get the power he had to do everything on his side. And I think that was splitting the team in the middle.”

