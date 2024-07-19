The results from the second practice session ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix are in, and the fastest driver was…

With Ferrari having enjoyed the first practice session at the Hungaroring as Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished in first and third place, respectively, the Scuderia had a more difficult second practice session.

Charles Leclerc brings out the red flags in Hungarian second practice

Midway through the practice hour on Friday evening, Leclerc lost control of his Ferrari running over the exit kerbs at Turn 4. Spinning out at high speed, Leclerc clouted the barrier with a hefty impact against the rear of the car as he went through a series of pirouettes.

Thankfully uninjured, Leclerc was taken back to the pits in the Medical Car as the red flags lingered for about 10 minutes to allow track officials to repair the damage to the Armco barrier, Leclerc thus missing out on all his qualifying simulation running.

In the end, it was McLaren’s Lando Norris who set the pace in the session as the Miami Grand Prix winner logged a 1:17.788 on the soft tyres to go a second quicker than the best time from first practice.

Having finished second in first practice, Verstappen finished the same position in the evening as he finished 0.243 down on Norris’ soft tyre time before switching to medium tyres for his race simulations.

Sainz finished third in the remaining Ferrari, while Sergio Perez gave himself some cause for optimism as he claimed the fourth quickest time using the Red Bull without the upgrade package the Milton Keynes-based team has brought along for Budapest.

George Russell was fifth for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton in seventh – the Brackley cars were split by Haas’ Kevin Magnussen as the Danish driver begins his quest to find a race seat elsewhere for 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo claimed eighth for VCARB, ahead of Williams’ Alex Albon and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix First Practice (FP2) Results

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.788

2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.243

3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.397

4. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.467

5. George Russell Mercedes +0.506

6. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.527

7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.575

8. Daniel Ricciardo VCARB +0.583

9. Alex Albon Williams +0.726

10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.731

11. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.798

12. Logan Sargeant Williams +0.823 13. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.830

14. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.966

15. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +1.003

16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.100

17. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.391

18. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.498 19. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +1.818

20. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2.279



