Indy 500 results: Latest qualifying results as huge 2024 grid begins to take shape
2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power set the pace in Full Field qualifying as he headed the pack of 12 drivers who will battle for pole position.
With an average speed of 233.758, Power goes into Sunday with the momentum, with ex-Formula 1 racers Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato joining him in making the Top 12 cut. Marcus Ericsson meanwhile, with 97 F1 race starts to his name, failed to even make the top 30.
Can Will Power claim 2024 Indianapolis 500 pole?
With practice now in the books, it was time to start putting the grid together for the 2024 Indianapolis 500 with Full Field qualifying, where the drivers to progress to Top 12 qualifying would be determined, while positions 13 to 30 on the grid would be set.
Once all 34 runners had a time on the board, they then faced the choice of a fresh attempt from the priority lane, which offered priority access to the track with the caveat of giving up their previous best time, or going from lane two, which offered already qualified drivers a less risky opportunity to try and improve their position, if time allowed.
Heading into the crucial final hour, Will Power found himself up in P1 with an 233.758mph average speed and leading the way in that push to make Top 12 qualifying, while in P13 ex-Ferrari junior Callum Ilott was on the cusp, looking to ensure that his grid position was not locked in today.
Former Sauber and Caterham Formula 1 driver Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, was just trying to get into the top 30 and avoid Last Chance qualifying, but with a little over 40 minutes left on the clock, the Andretti driver saw his fresh off the pace attempt waved off.
Into the last 15 minutes and Ericsson went again, but once more it was disappointment, consigning the Swede to Last Chance qualifying.
Power would retain that P1 spot to the end, with Scott McLaughlin hot on his heels as a thrilling final day of qualifying looms.
Full Field Qualifying results
1. Will Power – 233.758 average speed
2. Scott McLaughlin – 233.332
3. Josef Newgarden – 233.293
4. Alexander Rossi – 233.069
5. Kyle Kirkwood – 232.764
6. Kyle Larson – 232.563
7. Felix Rosenqvist – 232.547
8. Santino Ferrucci – 232.496
9. Takuma Sato – 232.473
10. Pato O’Ward – 232.434
11. Rinus VeeKay – 232.419
12. Ryan Hunter-Reay – 232.385
13. Colton Herta – 232.316
14. Alex Palou – 232.306
15. Callum Ilott – 232.230
16. Marcus Armstrong – 232.183
17. Ed Carpenter – 232.017
18. Kyffin Simpson – 231.948
19. Marco Andretti – 231.890
20. Helio Castroneves – 231.871
21. Scott Dixon – 231.851
22. Agustin Canapino – 231.847
23. Sting Ray Robb – 231.826
24. Christian Rasmussen – 231.682
25. Tom Blomqvist – 231.578
26. Romain Grosjean – 231.578
27. Linus Lundqvist – 231.506
28. Christian Lundgaard – 231.465
29. Conor Daly – 231.243
30. Pietro Fittipaldi – 231.100
Marcus Ericsson
Graham Rahal
Katherine Legge
Nolan Siegel
