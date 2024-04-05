2024 Japanese Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Suzuka)

Check out the full results from the second practice session at Suzuka, ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The second practice session for the Japanese GP ended up being something of a damp squib, with the moist conditions resulting in minimal track action as most opted to sit in the garage.

Rain restricts play at Suzuka

With rain coming down more heavily between the two practice sessions after Max Verstappen and Red Bull topped the times in first practice, the second hour-long practice session had a very quiet start as the teams opted to try waiting for the damp conditions to clear up.

The reason for waiting is due to the expectation of further showery conditions during the weekend, meaning the allocation of intermediate tyres could be very important as qualifying and the race approach.

After 15 minutes, there was a little sign of life on track as Lewis Hamilton came out on the medium tyre to tiptoe around, setting off on a timed lap before aborting as the rain began to intensify again.

Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri both also came out for a look but, with the conditions somewhere between dry and intermediate tyres, they also returned to the pits, before Yuki Tsunoda became the first driver to put in a laptime.

Tsunoda popped in a 1:40.946 on the intermediate tyre with just over 20 minutes to go, 0.946 seconds ahead of Ricciardo on the same tyre – the only two cars to put in a timed run until the final minutes of the session.

The conditions just turned dry enough for some slick tyre running in the last five minutes, resulting in a flurry of activity as more than half the grid attempted a flying lap. Tsunoda, who had looked set to finish at the top and please his home crowd, was deposed by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri as the Australian did a 1:34.725 to go 0.501 ahead of Hamilton’s slick tyre effort.

A last-gasp dry tyre run from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc popped him into third place, four seconds down, with Tsunoda thus finishing fourth ahead of Ricciardo.

Lando Norris was sixth, having slid off into the escape area at Turn 2 on his outlap, while Carlos Sainz was seventh for Ferrari. The top 10 was rounded out by Nico Hulkenberg for Haas, Valtteri Bottas’ Sauber, and Esteban Ocon for Alpine.

Amongst the drivers not to set a time were the FP1 pacesetters Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as Logan Sargeant – the American driver would not have been able to set a time regardless, as his car goes through repairs following a crash during the first practice session.

2024 Japanese Grand Prix second practice results

Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:34.725 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.501 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +4.035 Yuki Tsunoda RB +6.221 Daniel Ricciardo RB +7.188 Lando Norris McLaren +10.252 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +17.854 Nico Hulkenberg Haas +20.454 Valtteri Bottas Sauber +21.334 Esteban Ocon Alpine +24.388 Zhou Guanyu Sauber +28.592 Alex Albon Williams +29.096 Kevin Magnussen Haas +55.747 Max Verstappen Red Bull No time Logan Sargeant Williams No time Pierre Gasly Alpine No time Sergio Perez Red Bull No time Fernando Alonso Aston Martin No time Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time George Russell Mercedes No time

