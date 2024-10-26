2024 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Mexico City)
An extended second practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez was marred by a big crash for Mercedes’ George Russell.
Carlos Sainz set the pace for Ferrari in second practice ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.
George Russell crash causes concern as Pirelli testing programme scheduled
The second practice session was extended to 90 minutes to allow Pirelli to define a tyre testing programme to gain further data on its 2025 compounds and constructions, with the drivers being sent out on performance and extended runs according to a pre-determined schedule.
Early on his performance run on the C4 option tyre, Mercedes‘ George Russell lost control of his car through the second sector and went off into the barriers. Suffering an impact of more than 30G, Russell required a check-over at the Medical Centre and has since been released as he’s “physically okay”.
There were also problems at Red Bull, as Max Verstappen complained about feeling the same engine issues which curtailed his running in FP1 – the team eventually withdrew his car into the garage to carry out extensive work on the RB20.
Following on from his crash in FP1, Williams’ Alex Albon wasn’t able to get out on track due to the extent of the damage to his car.
Neither were able to set a time as a result, thus occupying the 19th and 20th places at the end of Friday’s running.
With Sainz and Piastri setting the pace up front, VCARB’s Yuki Tsunoda was third ahead of United States GP winner Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari.
Lando Norris was fifth for McLaren, with Kevin Magnussen continuing Haas’ strong recent form by finishing with the sixth fastest time of the session.
2024 Mexico City Grand Prix – Second Practice (FP2) Results:
- 1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:17.699
- 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.178
- 3. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB +0.179
- 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.188
- 5. Lando Norris McLaren +0.249
- 6. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.540
- 7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.580
- 8. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.652
- 9. Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +0.693
- 10. Liam Lawson VCARB +0.861
- 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.921
- 12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.922
- 13. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.957
- 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.191
- 15. Franco Colapinto Williams +1.209
- 16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.243
- 17. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.281
- 18. George Russell Mercedes +1.342
- 19. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing No time
- 20. Alex Albon Williams No time
