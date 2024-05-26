2024 Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo) – race results and latest F1 standings

Here are the complete results from the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix from Monte Carlo, which has been won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver led the Monaco Grand Prix from start to finish, controlling the pace through what essentially was a non-stop race following a first-lap red flag.

Red flag stops play on opening lap at Monaco Grand Prix

At the race start, a big crash involving Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and the two Haas drivers while going up the hill out of Ste. Devote resulted in a red flag to allow for barrier repairs and clearing up the debris.

The three drivers were all uninjured in the incident, while Carlos Sainz was fortunate to make it back to the pits under the red flag after suffering a puncture in contact with Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

The race restarted in the same grid order, with Sainz slotted back into third place but, critically, the drivers were allowed to change tyres after being judged to have used their first compounds at the initial start.

This allowed the drivers to swap to the hard tyres, with most choosing to do so, although Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and the two Mercedes drivers opted for the mediums for the restart.

As a result, strategy didn’t really come into play as the top five didn’t pit at all during the restarted race. The top four finished in the order they started, with little by way of action unfolding over the 78-lap race.

George Russell finished fifth, having started on the medium tyres, facing the pressure applied by Verstappen in the closing stages as Red Bull pitted the Dutch driver for fresh tyres in a bid to attack towards the chequered flag.

Lewis Hamilton did the same for Mercedes, but neither he nor Verstappen could do anything to overtake Russell in front.

Yuki Tsunoda was eighth for RB, Alex Albon ninth for Williams, and Pierre Gasly 10th for Alpine after the French driver survived a first-lap collision caused by teammate Esteban Ocon.

The two Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, along with Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, were the four drivers who retired from the race.

More on the latest Monaco Grand Prix F1 news

👉 Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc breaks his Monaco curse as Sergio Perez walks away from scary crash

👉 Alpine boss threatens ‘consequences’ over Esteban Ocon attack on Pierre Gasly

Results – 2024 Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)

1. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 78 Laps 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +7.152 3. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +7.585 4. Lando Norris McLaren +8.650 5. George Russell Mercedes +13.309 6. Max Verstappen Red Bull +13.853 7. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +14.908 8. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1 Lap 9. Alex Albon Williams +1 Lap 10. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 Lap 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2 Laps 12. Daniel Ricciardo RB +2 Laps 13. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +2 Laps 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2 Laps 15. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +2 Laps 16. Logan Sargeant Williams +2 Laps 17. Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF 18. Nico Hulkenberg Haas DNF 19. Sergio Perez Red Bull DNF 20. Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF

2024 F1 Drivers’ Championship – Monaco Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen NED Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 169 2 Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari 138 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mercedes 113 4 Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 108 5 Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 107 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mercedes 71 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes 54 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 42 9 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 33 10 Yuki Tsunoda JPN RB Honda RBPT 19 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 11 12 Oliver Bearman GBR Ferrari 6 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Haas Ferrari 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo AUS RB Honda RBPT 5 15 Alexander Albon THA Williams Mercedes 2 16 Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine Renault 1 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas Ferrari 1 18 Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine Renault 1 19 Zhou Guanyu CHN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 21 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Mercedes 0

2024 F1 Constructors’ Championship – Monaco Grand Prix

1 Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 276 2 Ferrari 252 3 McLaren Mercedes 184 4 Mercedes 96 5 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 44 6 RB Honda RBPT 24 7 Haas Ferrari 7 8 Williams Mercedes 2 9 Alpine Renault 2 10 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0

Read Next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?