Felipe Nasr crossed the finish line to bring home the win for Penske Porsche’s #7, ahead of Cadillac’s Tom Blomqvist.

Former Sauber F1 racer Felipe Nasr has seen off Tom Blomqvist to win the 2024 Rolex Daytona 24 Hours, after a thrilling final stint of the race that saw the duo barely separated on track, wrapping up Penske’s first Daytona 24-Hour win since 1969.

Nasr took the responsibility of the final stint, with the #7 Porsche piloted by Josef Newgarden, Matt Campbell, Dane Cameron, and the Brazilian driver over the course of the 24-hour endurance battle.

Felipe Nasr wraps up victory for #7 Porsche Penske

At the end of the 24 hours, Nasr crossed the line with 791 laps completed and just two seconds clear of Blomqvist, but there was confusion at the end as the race looked set for at least one more lap – only for the chequered flag to wave as Nasr crossed the line at the end of the 791st lap at the 23 hours and 58-minute mark.

Blomqvist had stormed into the lead with 78 minutes to go, having been involved in a three-wide move into Turn 1 as he went around the outside of a GTD Ferrari to take the lead away from Nasr.

All the signs were good for the Cadillac as Nasr started to fall back with the Brazilian reporting massive vibrations, but Blomqvist lost time with a mistake that – combined with traffic – allowed Nasr to close back up.

With 30 minutes to go, Nasr got back ahead of Blomqvist in the final pitstops due to needing less fuel than his rival, and he managed to keep his lead at the final green as Blomqvist kept up the pressure at a distance of just half a second.

But the Brazilian wasn’t to be cowed out of the lead, holding his nerve to extend the lead to just over two seconds on what proved to be the final lap.

With Porsche and Penske taking the win ahead of Action Express Racing Whelen Engineering’s #31 Cadillac, driven by Blomqvist, former Williams reserve Jack Aitken, and Brazilian Pipo Derani, the top three was rounded out by the Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti #40 Acura. Louis Deletraz took the chequered flag, having shared driving duties with Jordan Taylor, Colton Herta, and 2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button.

Nasr’s former Sauber F1 teammate turned IndyCar and Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson was part of the driver line-up for the #10 Acura Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti car, but mechanical problems on his car took his crew, including former Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley, out of contention before officially retiring.

Another retirement shock was the IndyCar stars-led #01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing entry, with Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Sebastien Bourdais, and Renger van der Zande forced out after fighting for the lead in the opening quarter of the race.

With the top eight finishers dominated by the GTP class, the highest-placed LMP2 car finished in ninth, with Christian Rasmussen bringing the #18 Oreca 07 home 24 laps down on the overall winner, and 6.8 seconds ahead of the #04 Oreca of Malthe Jakobsen.

11 seconds further back was the #74 Oreca Riley LMP2 in which Felipe Massa had shared driving duties, although it was compatriot Felipe Frago who impressed as he proved the quickest of the four drivers in that car and took the chequered flag stint.

2024 Rolex Daytona 24 Hours results:

1. #7 Porsche – Felipe Nasr, Dane Cameron, Josef Newgarden, Matt Campbell – 791 Laps (GTP)

2. #31 Cadillac – Tom Blomqvist, Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken +2.112 seconds (GTP)

3. #40 Acura – Louis Deletraz, Jordan Taylor, Colton Herta, Jenson Button +14.989 (GTP)

4. #06 Porsche – Mathieu Jaminet, Nick Tandy, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor (GTP)

5. #05 Porsche – Gianmaria Bruni, Neel Jani, Romain Dumas, Alessio Picariello (GTP)

6. #85 Porsche – Richard Westbrook, Tijmen van der Helm, Phil Hanson, Ben Keating (GTP)

7. #25 BMW – Nick Yelloly, Connor de Philippi, Maxime Martin, Rene Rast (GTP)

8. #24 BMW – Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus, Dries Vanthoor, Philipp Eng (GTP)

9. #18 Oreca – Christian Rasmussen, Connor Zilisch, Dwight Merriman, Ryan Dalziel (LMP2)

10. #04 Oreca – Malthe Jakobsen, George Kurtz, Colin Braun, Toby Sowery (LMP2)

11. #74 Oreca – Felipe Fraga, Felipe Massa, Gar Robinson, Josh Burdon (LMP2)

12. #52 Oreca -Tom Dilmann, Jakub Smiechowski, Pietro Fittipaldi, Nick Boulle (LMP2)

Read Next: F1 sparks major intrigue as new United States race trademarks lodged