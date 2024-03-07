With the 2024 F1 season not even a week old, the cars have already started their season-long development, with the FIA revealing the updates each team has lodged.

The 10 teams have shown up with updates to their 2024 F1 cars for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with little tweaks and changes made from the cars that raced last week in Bahrain. Here are the latest updates for the cars, as confirmed by the FIA.

Red Bull further evolves the dominant RB20

Having swept all before them in Bahrain to claim pole position, fastest lap, and a 1-2 finish to secure maximum points, the Milton Keynes-based squad have shown up with a few changes on the RB20.

The engine cover has been changed for a lower-drag circuit-specific design that also reduces the cooling effect, a bodywork panel that was moulded around a suspension aperture and also served as a cooling exit has been reduced in size. This is due to the higher speeds of the Jeddah circuit allowing the cooling exit to be reduced in size without elevating PU temperatures beyond operational limits.

A lower camber rear wing assembly has been brought, with less aerodynamic load at any given speed, offering lower drag than what was used in Bahrain. A reduced beam wing, also aimed at lower drag, has also been brought.

Mercedes change the rear corners of the W15

Mercedes has shown up with just one change to the W15 compared to Bahrain, with a tweak made to the rear corners of the car to improve local aerodynamic load.

A lower deflector rotation reduces loading on the forward element, leading to improved robustness of the lower deflector throughout the range of ride height.

Ferrari carry over 2023 low-drag wings

Like Red Bull, Ferrari has made some circuit-specific concessions on their car, and has brought along a lower downforce top rear wing design that has been fully carried over from the 2023 machine.

This update features “depowered” top rear wing profiles suitable for high-speed circuits with low downforce requirements. The lower beam wing has also been tweaked, with two variations being made available – this includes a single-element arrangement.

Again, these tweaks are targeting optimal aerodynamic efficiency for a low-drag circuit requirement.

McLaren brings along low-downforce tweaks

McLaren, too, has made some circuit-specific tweaks, with a lower drag rear wing assembly. This includes an offloaded mainplane and flap, effectively reducing downforce and drag.

The beam wing geometry features a new upper and lower element which, when interacting with the new rear wing assembly, also adds to the efficient removal of drag and downforce.

Aston Martin shows up with a new front corner scoop

Aston Martin has made a low downforce rear wing, too, with a less aggressive cascade with two different flap options. This is a standard low-drag option brought along for the specific demands of Jeddah.

But, separately from that, Aston Martin has also introduced a performance-related tweak, with a revised scoop shape with inlet and exit changes at the front corners.

This includes a modified stay to the rear deflector, and the updated geometry modifies the airflow around the tyres to reduce aero impact further downstream on the car.

Williams

Williams has brought along a circuit-specific beam wing with a trim made on the trailing edge of the wing to reduce the chord length. This reduction in size is a straightforward way to reduce the downforce and drag of the rear wing assembly to help deliver a more suitable drag level for Jeddah.

On the front corners, a smaller exit for the front brake ducts has been made available, limiting the cooling flow rate through the front brake system to adjust the brake temperature ranges.

RB

Of all the teams, it’s the former AlphaTauri squad that has shown up with the most tweaks as the VCARB01 boasts a few notable updates.

The shape and slope of the top deck of the engine cover has been revised to help improve airflow quality before it reaches the rear of the car, a performance-focused update.

Optional cooling louvres in the same area of the car have been created to increase the cooling range and also serve to increase airflow through the radiators.

Other optional configuration changes include a front wing balance change with the flap chord trimmed to help tune the balance range for lower rear wing levels, simply by allowing for lower front wing load.

A reduced camber and incidence rear wing to lower the drag level has also been brought along and made available.

Haas, Stake, and Alpine have all shown up with the same cars they raced with in Bahrain, with no updates made.

