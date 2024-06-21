2024 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results (Barcelona)

Lewis Hamilton underlined Mercedes’ recent uptick in pace by setting the pace in second practice at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.



With Lando Norris having been the quickest driver in the earlier session, Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time of the weekend so far ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton underlines Mercedes improvements

Two weeks on from Mercedes claiming pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix, the Brackley-based squad ended Friday as the quickest team in Barcelona as Lewis Hamilton logged a 1:13.264 on one of his soft tyre runs.

This was enough to put him just 0.022 clear of Australian Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz as the Ferrari driver had pipped Lando Norris to the front.

The gaps at the front were incredibly close, with Pierre Gasly a surprise interloper in fourth place as the Alpine driver popped his A524 up near the sharp end. It’s been a day of headlines for Alpine, following the appointment of Flavio Briatore back to an executive position at the F1 team.

Max Verstappen, who is the favourite for this weekend as the Spanish circuit should play to the strengths of the Red Bull RB20, could only manage fifth as the Dutch driver visibly struggled for confidence and poise behind the wheel of the car.

Taking to team radio, Verstappen could be heard complaining about a lack of bite from the RB20 as he said the car felt loose on all corner exits.

Sergio Perez finished in 13th in the second Red Bull, indicating a difficult session for the Milton Keynes-based squad.

Charles Leclerc finished sixth for Ferrari, with Oscar Piastri seventh for McLaren, and George Russell in eighth in the second Mercedes.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix – Second Practice (FP2) Results:

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:13.264 2. Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.022 3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.055 4. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.179 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.240 6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.333 7. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.358 8. George Russell Mercedes +0.458 9. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.502 10. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +0.660 11. Kevin Magnussen Haas +0.757 12. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.789 13. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.817 14. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.827 15. Yuki Tsunoda RB +0.947 16. Daniel Ricciardo RB +0.993 17. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.081 18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.138 19. Alex Albon Williams +1.543 20. Logan Sargeant Williams +1.806

