2024 Spanish Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results (Barcelona)

Carlos Sainz led the way for Ferrari at the end of the third practice session in Barcelona, with four cars within a single tenth.



In a session that ended with some tempers flaring, it was Carlos Sainz who kept his cool to come out on top of an incredibly closely-fought practice session in Barcelona.

Carlos Sainz comes out on top in final practice

Carlos Sainz came out on top of the late soft tyre runs in the third and final practice session in Barcelona, with the Ferrari driver popping in a 1:13.013 to pip the times set by Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.

The McLaren driver had led the way with 10 minutes to go, before Sainz took over at the top by just 0.030 seconds.

Max Verstappen, after a quiet Friday, showed well on his flying lap but there was no sign of the expected resurgence of outright dominance at a track that theoretically plays to the strengths of the RB20.

Verstappen’s time was just 0.074 down on Sainz, with Charles Leclerc ending up in third after going quickest of all in the first two sectors on his flying lap. But a slightly scrappy third sector, including having to battle the car through the final corner as the wind affected his turn-in, saw him lose a little bit of time in the final sector.

With the top four covered by less than a tenth, the Mercedes drivers were up next as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and sixth – Hamilton’s time having been affected by a touch against the gravel trap.

Sergio Perez finished seventh in the other Red Bull, with Williams’ Alex Albon faring well to claim eighth and offer some hope for the Grove-based squad that a Q3 appearance might be possible.

The session ended with several drivers finding themselves getting all hot and bothered with each other, with Charles Leclerc causing contact with Lando Norris as the Monegasque crowded the British driver in anger after feeling baulked.

Lance Stroll also caused some damage to his AMR24 as the Aston Martin driver opened up his steering wheel to crowd Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time F1 World Champion had inadvertently blocked the Canadian.

The stewards are going to have a look at those incidents, as well as a last-minute mess with several drivers involved at Turn 10 as flying laps met drivers on cooldowns.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix – Third Practice (FP3) Results:

1. Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:13.013 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.030 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.037 4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.074 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.151 6. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.346 7. Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.710 8. Alex Albon Williams +0.740 9. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.773 10. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.894 11. Esteban Ocon Alpine +0.937 12. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.951 13. Nico Hulkenberg Haas +0.962 14. Valtteri Bottas Sauber +1.011 15. Kevin Magnussen Haas +1.061 16. Daniel Ricciardo RB +1.148 17. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.241 18. Yuki Tsunoda RB +1.407 19. Zhou Guanyu Sauber +1.559 20. Logan Sargeant Williams

