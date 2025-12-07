2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Yas Marina)

It was the race that decided the fate of the championship, a showdown in Abu Dhabi that saw the 2025 champion crowned.

After 58 laps, it was Max Verstappen who won the race, but Lando Norris who sealed the title win by just two points after finishing third.

It was a nervy, strategic affair, with helpings of interference thrown into the mix for added spice as Yuki Tsunoda worked to help his Red Bull teammate.

Verstappen headed the race through the early stages, with Piastri muscling his way around the outside of Norris at Turn 9 on the opening lap.

The top three ran that way until Norris stopped, swapping onto the hard tyres on Lap 18 as Verstappen and Piastri – who’d started on the hards – extended.

Emerging in traffic, but with a tyre advantage, the points leader quickly cut through the pack before encountering a far more aggressive Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver weaved in an effort to delay Norris, for which he was penalised, while the McLaren driver passed him off tracks – officials deemed he’d been pushed there by Tsunoda.

As the pack opened up, it afforded Norris an opportunity to stop for a second time without losing position as he held third on track.

Piastri pitted late, switching to medium tyres to fall back to second as Verstappen reassumed the race lead.

That was how it ended; Verstappen having done all he could to win, while Piastri held on to second and Norris in third clinching the world championship by two points.

Behind him, Charles Leclerc was fourth on a two-stop strategy, then came a George Russell ahead of Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, and Lance Stroll.

Oliver Bearman crossed the line 10th, though a post-race time penalty for more than one change of direction while battling with Stroll dropped him to 12th.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 58 Laps

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +12.594

3. Lando Norris, McLaren, +16.572

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +23.279

5. George Russell, Mercedes, +48.563

6. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +67.562

7. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +69.876

8. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +72.67

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +79.014

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +79.523

11. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +81.043

12. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +81.166

13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +82.158

14. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +83.794

15. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +84.399

16. Alex Albon, Williams, +90.327

17. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +1L

18. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +1L

19. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +1L

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +1L