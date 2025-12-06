2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Yas Marina)

Here are the complete results from the third practice session at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of qualifying at Yas Marina.

George Russell claimed the fastest time in FP3 while, of the title contenders, Lando Norris continued to lead the three protagonists.

George Russell takes top spot in Abu Dhabi FP1

The Mercedes driver popped in a 1:23.334 in the closing stages of the third practice session at Yas Marina.

With the sun starting to set in the Emirati evening ahead of the critical qualifying session, Russell’s time ended up just 0.004 clear of Norris as the McLaren man continued to fare best of the three title rivals this weekend.

With the leading duo separated by thousandths, Max Verstappen claimed third place and was just over a tenth down on the top time, but the Dutch driver wasn’t satisfied with the feel of his Red Bull as he complained about jumping at the front of his car, to the point of being unable to keep his feet on the pedals.

Fernando Alonso finished the session in fourth for Aston Martin, quarter of a second from the front, with Oscar Piastri claiming fifth in his McLaren as the Australian attempts to overcome a 16-point deficit to wrest the title imperative away from Norris.

The session was interrupted by a 13-minute stoppage under red flag, due to Lewis Hamilton crashing in his Ferrari.

The seven-time F1 World Champion lost the rear of his car on turn-in into Turn 9, spinning off into the barrier.

Taking to the radio to confirm he was uninjured, he reported that it felt as though something had broken on the front of his car, although TV replays suggested puffs of smoke had emerged from the rear of his car as he turned in, as well as earlier in the lap.

However, Ferrari indicated shortly after that there was no sign of a mechanical issue, with the incident reportedly a driving mistake from Hamilton.

Upon the session resuming with 17 minutes left before the chequered flag, Mercedes released Kimi Antonelli into the pitlane, only for the Italian to drive into the side of the approaching Yuki Tsunoda, resulting in damage to both cars.

The alleged unsafe release by Mercedes will be investigated following the session, with a separate alleged unsafe release from Alex Albon’s side of the Williams garage will also be looked at in greater detail.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FP3 results

1. George Russell Mercedes 1:23.334 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.004 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.124 4. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.251 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.259 6. Esteban Ocon Haas +0.271 7. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.275 8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.341 9. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.373 10. Alex Albon Williams +0.388 11. Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.457 12. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.477 13. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.536 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.561 15. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.613 16. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.645 17. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.738 18. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.136 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.167 20. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +1.359

