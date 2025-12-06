2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Yas Marina)

The most important qualifying of the year is complete, and the end result was Max Verstappen on pole for the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris goes into the final race weekend atop the championship with a lead of 12 points over the resurgent Max Verstappen. Lurking is Norris’ McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, ready to pounce if a route to the crown opens up.

2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying results

The opening runs in Q1 were frantic and extremely tight. 0.078s covered the top four of George Russell, Oliver Bearman, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen.

Piastri uncorked a 1:22.605 to comfortably top Q1, while out were Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon and, again, Lewis Hamilton.

Key stats from the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Russell once again was quickest out of the blocks in Q2, laying down a 1:22.730. Verstappen and Norris completed the top three ahead of the final push, with the congested theme continuing. 0.074s covered the top three.

At the other end, Liam Lawson, Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli, Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar needed a better time to make the top 10 shootout.

Russell clung on to P1. Out were Lance Stroll, Antonelli, Lawson, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman. Less than four-tenths accounted for the full pack.

With so little between the drivers, we were set for a gripping, final pole position shootout of the season.

It was very much advantage Verstappen after run one. Boosted by a tow from Tsunoda, Verstappen registered a 1:22.295, leaving Piastri with three-tenths to find, Norris four-and-a-half-tenths.

That trio were neck and neck in the crucial final run, but, Verstappen could not be denied. It was pole, with Norris on the front row. Piastri ensured that the title contenders formed the top three on the grid.

Q3 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:22.207

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.201

3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.230

4 George Russell Mercedes +0.438

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.523

6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.695

7 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.697

8 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.706

9 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.865

10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing

Q2 results

1 George Russell Mercedes 1:22.730

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.022

3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.074

4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.131

5 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.144

6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.218

7 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.267

8 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.291

9 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.293

10 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.304

11 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.311

12 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.312

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.347

14 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.350

15 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.367

Q1 results

1 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:22.605

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.272

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.289

4 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.466

5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.558

6 Lando Norris McLaren +0.573

7 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.582

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.642

9 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.649

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.660

11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.711

12 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.729

13 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.768

14 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.769

15 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.781

16 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.789

17 Alexander Albon Williams +0.811

18 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.845

19 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.863

20 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.285

