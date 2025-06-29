2025 Austrian Grand Prix – Official F1 results (Spielberg)

Check out the complete F1 results from the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Lando Norris won a barnstorming race ahead of McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri after the pair engaged in a nail-biting wheel-to-wheel scrap in the early laps.

Lando Norris leads McLaren one-two in Austrian GP barnstormer

Try as he might, Piastri was unable to find a way beyond Norris as he went on to take victory.

A distant Charles Leclerc completed the podium, almost 20s back from the race winner, with Lewis Hamilton a further nine seconds down in fourth.

George Russell was the sole Mercedes at the flag ahead of an impressive Liam Lawson for Racing Bulls, who resisted race-long pressure from Fernando Alonso in seventh.

Sauber amassed a double-points finish with Gabriel Bortoleto breaking his F1 duck with eighth, and Nico Hulkenberg ninth.

Esteban Ocon rounded out the points paying finishes.

Max Verstappen was an opening lap retirement, eliminated by Kimi Antonelli at Turn 3.

They joined Alex Albon as the race’s only retirements on a disastrous day for Williams as Carlos Sainz failed to take the start.

FULL REPORT – Austrian GP: Norris wins as Verstappen eliminated in Mercedes clash

2025 Austrian Grand Prix F1 Results