2025 Brazilian Grand Prix – Sprint Qualifying F1 results (Interlagos)

With just one practice session, the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend kicked off with the first major session of the weekend: Sprint qualifying.

These are the full F1 results for Sprint qualifying at the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos in São Paulo.

F1 results: Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying 1 (SQ1)

With medium tyres mandatory for SQ1, it was a relatively slow start to the session as the two McLarens set the initial pace; Piastri ahead of Norris with a 1:10.285 for the Australian to go 0.025 clear of Norris.

Alonso went third-fastest, ahead of Hadjar and Stroll, while Hamilton and Leclerc didn’t have particularly strong first runs with seventh and ninth, respectively.

Halfway through the session, Verstappen put in his first lap to go fastest of all by almost two-tenths of a second, benefitting from a useful slipstream going up the hill out of Juncao.

Russell then took over at the front by just over half a tenth of a second, before a second lap from Norris put him top by over three-tenths of a second.

Piastri promptly responded to make it a McLaren 1-2 once again, with Russell keeping Verstappen out of the top three.

A second run from the Ferraris did little to inspire confidence that the first runs were an outlier, as Hamilton climbed to sixth, Leclerc eighth, but some seven-tenths of a second off the leading pace.

Heading into the final three minutes, the bottom five consisted of the two Williams drivers, Ocon, Colapinto, and Tsunoda – the Japanese driver having lost practice time in FP1 after damaging his car due to a crash.

Tsunoda remained in the bottom five, as did Sainz, Albon, and Colapinto, but Ocon escaped – to be replaced by Liam Lawson as the Kiwi driver got knocked out in 17th.

Replays showed Sainz had locked up on his final run in SQ1, as he took to team radio to complain about “the worst execution he’d ever seen”, while Lawson appeared completely bewildered by why he had ended up in the elimination zone.

Bolded drivers were knocked out in SQ1:

Lando Norris McLaren 1:09.627 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.348 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.384 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.390 George Russell Mercedes +0.421 Oliver Bearman Haas +0.439 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.468 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.470 Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.590 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.597 Alex Albon Williams +0.648 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.697 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.699 Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.706 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.754 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.814 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.039 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.065 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.245 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.493

