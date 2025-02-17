2025 Daytona 500 race results for the NASCAR Cup Series

The NASCAR Cup Series season is officially here, and just like in 2024, William Byron has taken the first points-paying victory of the year.

Here’s how the full Cup Series field finished in the 2025 Daytona 500.

2025 Daytona 500: William Byron takes back-to-back victories

After four hours of rain delays that nipped the race in the bud within the first 10 laps, the 2025 Daytona 500 got underway in spectacular fashion.

Once again, Team Penske turned up at the track with a strong package, but trouble for Joey Logano and a hungry field at the end of the race kept things interesting.

Not that the race needed interest; a massive crash on Lap 71 swept up at least 10 cars, with key players like Helio Castroneves and Martin Truex Jr. retiring, while Australian Supercars legend Shane van Gisbergen also sustained damage.

After a calm stretch of green-flag racing, a caution for debris brought the Cup Series field into the pits for a final fuel top-up; when racing resumed with 35 laps to go, it would be an all-out push through to the finish for the whole field.

The pushing got sketchy as Corey LaJoie and Ricky Stenhouse began to push for a third lane while also attempting to block the center lane. When Joey Logano tried to use a push from John Hunter Nemechek to form a new lane into the lead, Stenhouse darted in front of Logano and clipped the Penske driver.

With 13 laps remaining, Logano lost control, wiping out teammate Ryan Blaney as well as a handful of other cars and bringing out another caution.

The field went back green with eight to go, but the running didn’t last long: Christopher Bell took a bad push from Cole Custer and turned into the wall, which saw much of the rest of the field collected in the wreck. To clean up the debris, NASCAR threw a red flag.

A promising restart saw the field go right into a green-white checker, with Hamlin and Cindric both looking to make strong finishes until Hamlin lost control and caught all but William Byron and Tyler Reddick in a wreck.

Byron darted into the lead and took a back-to-back win at the Daytona 500.

2025 Daytona 500 race results:

1st – William Byron (No. 24) 2nd – Tyler Reddick (No. 45) 3rd – Jimmie Johnson (No. 84) 4th – Chase Briscoe (No. 19) 5th – John Hunter Nemechek (No. 42) 6th – Alex Bowman (No. 48) 7th – Ryan Blaney (No. 12) 8th – Austin Cindric (No. 2) 9th – Justin Allgaier (No. 40) 10th – Chris Buescher (No. 17) 11th – Michael McDowell (No. 71) 12th – Erik Jones (No. 43) 13th – Daniel Suarez (No. 99) 14th – Ty Dillon (No. 10) 15th – Chase Elliott (No. 9) 16th – Riley Herbst (No. 35) 17th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47) 18th – Justin Haley (No. 7) 19th – Kyle Larson (No. 5) 20th – Cole Custer (No. 41) 21st – Corey LaJoie (No. 01) 22nd – Austin Dillon (No. 3) 23rd – Denny Hamlin (No. 11) 24th – Ty Gibbs (No. 54) 25th – Cody Ware (No. 51) 26th – Brad Keselowski (No. 6) 27th – Todd Gilliland (No. 34) 28th – Noah Gragson (No. 4) 29th – Bubba Wallace (No. 23) 30th – Carson Hocevar (No. 77) 31st – Christopher Bell (No. 31) 32nd – Ryan Preece (No. 60) 33rd – Shane van Gisbergen (No. 88) 34th – Kyle Busch (No. 8) 35th – Joey Logano (No. 22) 36th – Zane Smith (No. 38) 37th – Josh Berry (No. 21) 38th – Martin Truex Jr. (No. 38) 39th – Helio Castroneves (No. 39) 40th – Ross Chastain (No. 1) 41st – A. J. Allmendinger (No. 16)

