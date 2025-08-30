2025 Dutch Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Circuit Zandvoort)

The third practice session at Zandvoort in the Netherlands has concluded, with the times topped by…

It was a McLaren 1-2 in the third and final practice session ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, with Lando Norris edging out Oscar Piastri for top spot.

Lando Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in Zandvoort

Continuing the Woking-based team’s dominance of proceedings in F1 recently, McLaren kept up its superiority in the final practice session at the Circuit Zandvoort ahead of qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri had had the better time of the duo through the early running on the medium tyre but, upon switching to the soft tyre for the qualifying lap simulations, it was Lando Norris who had the edge.

The British driver logged a 1:08.972 to wind up a quarter of a second clear of the championship leader, with the pair likely to continue their fight during the crucial qualifying hour on Saturday evening.

The closest competitor to McLaren’s imperious form was Mercedes’ George Russell, who will be investigated after the session for a pitlane entry incident involving him and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

Russell had exited the final corner at reduced speed before a late move across the track to enter the pitlane. Behind him, Alonso had barrelled out of the final corner and committed earlier to the pitlane entry, with the two cars coming perilously close to colliding as Russell bailed out to continue out on track.

Having been McLaren’s closest challenger on Friday, Alonso ended the session in 10th place, with Lance Stroll in eighth following a change of survival cell following his hefty FP2 crash on Friday.

Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull once again, repeating his Friday effort, winding up just under a second off the pace of McLaren on a single lap. He was beaten to fourth by Williams’ Carlos Sainz, who put in a much-improved showing in the FW47.

Charles Leclerc finished sixth for Ferrari, just ahead of the second Williams as Alex Albon lapped two-tenths of a second slower than the Monegasque.

Isack Hadjar was the other driver in the top 10, with the Racing Bulls driver finishing in ninth and 1.194 down on the top time.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to lag behind Verstappen as the second Red Bull driver was 12th and four-tenths down on the Dutchman, while Lewis Hamilton was half a second down on Leclerc as the seven-time F1 World Champion wound up in 14th.

Having missed almost all of FP1 following an off early on Friday, Kimi Antonelli also appeared to struggle for pace as he placed in 17th, almost two seconds down on the McLarens, while the two Alpine drivers brought up the rear.

2025 Dutch Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Zandvoort)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:08.972 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.242 3. George Russell Mercedes +0.886 4. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.941 5. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.953 6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.966 7. Alex Albon Williams +1.127 8. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.131 9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.194 10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.260 11. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.328 12. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.377 13. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.389 14. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.594 15. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.623 16. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.627 17. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.725 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.829 19. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.040 20. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.194

