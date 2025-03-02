Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou took victory at the 2025 IndyCar season opener, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Palou has never won this race before, and in doing so, he’s setting up a strong challenge for his fourth IndyCar title.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou qualified down in eighth place, but it was clear his No. 10 Honda had pace considering his top-three position in both of IndyCar’s pre-race qualifying sessions.

It would take a strong strategy and clean driving to bring the car home with a win, and that’s exactly what the No. 10 crew did.

A quiet player in the early stages of the race, Palou’s decisive move came in an undercut pit stop around Lap 73, giving him track position over his teammate Scott Dixon — who revealed after the race that he was competing without a functioning radio.

As the remaining challengers pitted, Palou maintained his lead despite lapped traffic and Josef Newgarden hot on his tail. No one had anything for the reigning champion, and Palou took his first win at St. Petersburg — one that cements his position in the lead of the championship once again.

2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Pete results:

1. Alex Palou (No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing)

(No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing) 2. Scott Dixon (No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing)

(No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing) 3. Josef Newgarden (No. 2 Team Penske)

(No. 2 Team Penske) 4. Scott McLaughlin (No. 3 Team Penske)

(No. 3 Team Penske) 5. Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27 Andretti Global)

(No. 27 Andretti Global) 6. Marcus Ericsson (No. 28 Andretti Global)

(No. 28 Andretti Global) 7. Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing)

(No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing) 8. Christian Lundgaard (No. 7 Arrow McLaren)

(No. 7 Arrow McLaren) 9. Rinus Veekay (No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing)

(No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing) 10. Alexander Rossi (No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing)

(No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing) 11. Pato O’Ward (No. 5 Arrow McLaren)

(No. 5 Arrow McLaren) 12. Graham Rahal (No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

(No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) 13. David Malukas (No. 4 A. J. Foyt Racing)

(No. 4 A. J. Foyt Racing) 14. Santino Ferrucci (No. 14 A. J. Foyt Racing)

(No. 14 A. J. Foyt Racing) 15. Christian Rasmussen (No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing)

(No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing) 16. Colton Herta (No. 26 Andretti Global)

(No. 26 Andretti Global) 17. Conor Daly (No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing)

(No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing) 18. Kyffin Simpson (No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing)

(No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing) 19. Callum Ilott (No. 90 Prema Racing)

(No. 90 Prema Racing) 20. Robert Shwartzman (No. 83 Prema Racing)

(No. 83 Prema Racing) 21. Sting Ray Robb (No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing)

(No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing) 22. Devlin DeFrancesco (No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing)

(No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) 23. Jacob Abel (No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing)

(No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing) 24. Marcus Armstrong (No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing) – DNF

(No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing) – DNF 25. Nolan Siegel (No. 7 Arrow McLaren) – DNF

(No. 7 Arrow McLaren) – DNF 26. Will Power (No. 12 Team Penske) – DNF

(No. 12 Team Penske) – DNF 27. Louis Foster (No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) – DNF

Current 2025 IndyCar standings after St. Pete:

1. Alex Palou – 51 points

2. Scott Dixon – 41 points

3. Scott McLaughlin – 36 points

4. Josef Newgarden – 36 points

5. Kyle Kirkwood – 30 points

6. Marcus Ericsson – 28 points

7. Felix Rosenqvist – 26 points

8. Christian Lundgaard – 25 points

9. Rinus Veekay – 22 points

10. Alexander Rossi – 20 points

11. Pato O’Ward – 19 points

12. Graham Rahal – 18 points

13. David Malukas – 17 points

14. Santino Ferrucci – 16 points

15. Colton Herta – 15 poins

16. Christian Rasmussen – 15 points

17. Conor Daly – 13 points

18. Kyffin Simpson – 12 points

19. Callum Ilott – 11 points

20. Robert Shwartzman – 10 points

21. Sting Ray Robb – 9 points

22. Devlin DeFrancesco – 8 points

23. Jacob Abel – 7 points

24. Marcus Armstrong – 7 points

25. Louis Foster – 5 points

26. Will Power – 5 points

27. Nolan Siegel – 5 points

