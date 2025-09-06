2025 Italian Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 F1 results (Monza)
Lando Norris backed up his Friday pace by topping the final practice hour of the weekend ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
Norris headed the Saturday session by just two-hundredths from Charles Leclerc, who banked his fastest lap as the chequered flag waved.
F1 results: Italian Grand Prix FP3
Oscar Piastri had been second to that point, slipping to third at 0.165s back in the second – and championship leading – McLaren.
Only 0.184s off Norris’ pace was George Russell in fifth to make for five cars, from four teams, within touching distance of the front of the grid.
Behind them, Gabriel Bortoleto impressed for Sauber with the sixth-best time, one spot up from Lewis Hamilton and Isack Hadjar.
Kimi Antonelli and Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 for Mercedes and Williams respectively.
It proved a competitive session, with all 20 drivers within one second of Norris’ lap – and identical times for Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll in 18th and 19th.
Full Italian Grand Prix FP3 results:
1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:19.331
2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, +0.021
3. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, +0.165
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, +0.167
5. George Russell, Mercedes, +0.184
6. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, +0.227
7. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, +0.267
8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, +0.272
9. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, +0.365
10. Alex Albon, Williams, +0.389
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, +0.406
12. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, +0.530
13. Carlos Sainz, Williams, +0.576
14. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, +0.703
15. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, +0.728
16. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, +0.801
17. Oliver Bearman, Haas, +0.878
18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, +0.916
19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, +0.916
20. Esteban Ocon, Haas, +0.973
