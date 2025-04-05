2025 Japanese Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Suzuka)

Here are the complete F1 results from the qualifying session for the Japanese Grand Prix at the beloved Suzuka Circuit.

Max Verstappen has taken pole position against expectations at the Suzuka Circuit, with the reigning World Champion popping in a time just 0.012 clear of Lando Norris at the chequered flag in Q3.

Q3:

What had looked to be an all-McLaren affair on the front row between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris turned around in dramatic fashion in the final seconds as Max Verstappen, despite not being fully happy with the balance of his car, went right to the limits of his RB21 to take pole position by 0.012 seconds.

It was Norris who came out on top of the McLaren battle as he claimed the front-row spot beside Verstappen, while Piastri slotted into third in the second MCL39.

Charles Leclerc was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls, pipping Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, Williams’ Alex Albon, and Haas’ Oliver Bearman.

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:26.983 2. Lando Norris McLaren +0.012 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.044 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.316 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.335 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.572 7. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.586 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.627 9. Alex Albon Williams +0.632 10. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.884

FULL REPORT: Japanese GP: Verstappen on pole as Tsunoda suffers heartbreak on home soil

Q2:

With Norris continuing McLaren’s control at the front, it was Russell who came closest, albeit a quarter of a second down on Norris.

Verstappen was third, ahead of Piastri and Leclerc.

Eliminated was the Alpine of Pierre Gasly in 11th and Carlos Sainz’s Williams in 12th. The Spaniard was involved in a blocking incident with Lewis Hamilton, which will be investigated after the session, meaning he is facing a potential grid drop.

Fernando Alonso finished 13th for Aston Martin, while Liam Lawson got the better of Yuki Tsunoda in their first competitive session since swapping seats.

The Kiwi was 14th for Racing Bulls, just under a tenth clear of Tsunoda as the Red Bull driver was knocked out in 15th.

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:27.146 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.254 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.356 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.361 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.409 6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.464 7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.493 8. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.565 9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.629 10. Alex Albon Williams +0.637 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.676 12. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.690 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.751 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.760 15. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.854

Q1:

Piastri led the way in Q1, coming in just over a tenth clear of Russell and Norris, with Leclerc and Hamilton coming in fourth and fifth.

With Lawson making it through into Q2 for the first time in F1 2025, it was the two Sauber drivers eliminated in 16th and 17th, with Nico Hulkenberg getting the better of Gabriel Bortoleto by half a tenth.

Esteban Ocon was 18th for Haas, while Jack Doohan was able to take part in qualifying after his terrifying crash during FP2 on Friday. However, the Australian was knocked out in 19th as he was almost seven-tenths of a second down on teammate Pierre Gasly.

Slowest of all was Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, whose qualifying was undone as he ran off into the grass at Turn 6 on his final run.

Isack Hadjar managed to make it through into Q2 despite constant issues with his seatbelts, which saw the French driver having to overcome severe discomfort in the cockpit as he apologised over team radio having seemingly expected to be knocked out.

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:27.687 2. George Russell Mercedes +0.156 3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.158 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.233 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.255 6. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.256 7. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.280 8. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.281 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.499 10. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.522 11. Alex Albon Williams +0.531 12. Oliver Bearman Haas +0.541 13. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.591 14. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.650 15. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.867 16. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.883 17. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.935 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.009 19. Jack Doohan Alpine +1.190 20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.584

