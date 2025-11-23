2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix results (Las Vegas Strip Circuit)

Max Verstappen has kept his world championship effort alive for another weekend, having won the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver snatched the lead away from Lando Norris on the first lap and never looked back again for the rest of the race as he claimed victory ahead of the McLaren driver.

Max Verstappen wins in Las Vegas

Lining up together on the front row, Norris and Verstappen went toe-to-toe into Turn 1 as the Dutch driver made a slightly stronger start to think about going up the inside of the McLaren.

Wise to Verstappen’s thinking, Norris moved across to cover but braked slightly too late while trying to take a tighter angle into the corner. This resulted in him running wide, with Verstappen storming through into the lead, while George Russell capitalised on Norris’ slight dip in momentum to take second place.

This was how it remained for the entire first stint, with Verstappen edging out a small lead over Russell, who was the first of the trio to pit to take on the hard tyre.

Norris and Verstappen followed suit some five laps later and, following their return to the circuit, the McLaren man showed a clear edge in pace over Russell.

Quickly reeling in Russell, Norris overtook him and set off in pursuit of Verstappen, who had a six-second advantage at the time.

The pair traded fastest laps for the following 15 laps or so, before Norris’ pace dropped off significantly in the final four laps as an issue appeared to arise in his car.

Verstappen duly came home a comfortable winner, with Norris hanging on to take second place to further strengthen his championship lead over Oscar Piastri.

The Australian had a subdued race to come home in fourth place, having been lucky to survive the first lap when Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson made hefty contact with his car through Turn 1.

Piastri was beaten on track by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, but the Italian was given a five-second time penalty for moving on the grid before the lights went out, meaning he dropped to fifth in the classification.

Charles Leclerc moved up to take sixth for Ferrari, ahead of Williams’ Carlos Sainz, while Isack Hadjar ensured Racing Bulls didn’t go home without any reward as he took eighth place.

The points positions were rounded out by Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton in ninth and 10th.

The retirements were Williams’ Alex Albon, Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto, and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll.

Full 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix results

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 50 Laps 2. Lando Norris McLaren +20.741 3. George Russell Mercedes +23.546 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren +27.650 5. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +30.488 6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +30.678 7. Carlos Sainz Williams +34.924 8. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +45.257 9. Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +51.134 10. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +59.369 11. Esteban Ocon Haas +60.635 12. Oliver Bearman Haas +70.549 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +85.308 14. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +86.974 15. Pierre Gasly Alpine +91.702 16. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 Lap 17. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1 Lap DNF Alexander Albon Williams DNF Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin

