A bevy of special liveries from multiple F1 teams is expected for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, and the first one has landed…

This weekend sees Formula 1 head to the United States for the first time this season, with Florida playing host to the Miami Grand Prix.

Sauber reveals fresh livery for the Miami Grand Prix

With several teams running special sponsor activations, some of the cars will feature fresh new looks for the Miami Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls and Ferrari are expected to reveal new liveries for this weekend, while Sauber has taken the covers off its new ‘art’ livery.

The special look has been inspired by Miami’s “vibrant art scene”, with the C45 dominated by fresh-looking neon green paint to freshen up the usual appearance of the Sauber.

Along with the car, the drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will wear special race suits with the Miami-inspired design, as well as in the team’s garage and on Sauber’s pitlane equipment.

“This livery is more than just a new look – it’s a celebration of Miami’s creative spirit and our commitment to energising the sport for our fans,” said Sauber’s chief commercial officer Stefano Battiston of the change.

“Our objective when developing this livery with Stake was to stand out, not only for our dedication on the track, but also for our boldness and creativity off track.

“Our team is dedicated to creating memorable moments and engaging experiences, and this Miami special is a perfect example of that.”

Sauber is now headed up by new team boss Jonathan Wheatley, formerly of Red Bull, and he is hopeful of the team adding to its points tally this weekend.

“Sprint weekends always bring an added layer of complexity, but they also present valuable opportunities,” he said.

“With only one practice session before heading into qualifying, there is no room for error, and preparation becomes even more key.

“The team has been putting in the work behind the scenes, and now we need to execute when it counts. Miami can pose a good challenge, and if we approach it with confidence and precision, we can make significant progress.

“There is still more to unlock in the C45, and we are heading into this weekend focused and determined.”

