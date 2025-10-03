2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Marina Bay)

Fernando Alonso has set the pace in first practice in Singapore, popping his Aston Martin into top spot in the final minutes of the session.

Norris put in a 1:42.704 on the soft tyre to go quickest of all in the opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso quickest in FP1 in Singapore

As is usual at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, the first practice session took place in largely unrepresentative conditions as daylight faded over Marina Bay.

The session started dramatically, as Williams’ Alex Albon returned to the pits almost immediately as his rear brakes had caught fire. This resulted in Williams spending several minutes ensuring the fires were taken under control before returning the car into the garage, as Albon was unable to take part in the session as a consequence.

This left Carlos Sainz as the sole Williams representative, and the Spaniard briefly topped the times but, with the track rubbering in and offering more laptime, there were constant improvements throughout the hour-long session.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both had brief times at the top before Fernando Alonso popped his Aston Martin into top spot with 10 minutes to go.

The Spaniard put in a 1:31.116 to finish more than a tenth clear of Leclerc, with Verstappen in third as the Dutch driver made use of his updated Red Bull RB21; the four-time F1 World Champion is aiming to add further pressure to the McLaren drivers’ points leads this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth for Ferrari, with the two McLarens in fifth and sixth with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, respectively.

Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls, with Sainz wrapping up in eighth as the first driver in the classification who didn’t run the soft tyre for their best lap.

Yuki Tsunoda was ninth for Red Bull, as Esteban Ocon rounded out the top 10 for Haas.

Aside from Sainz, the only other drivers not to run the soft tyre during the 60 minutes were the two Mercedes drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who finished in 11th and 14th, respectively.

Read Next: Max Verstappen’s maiden Singapore Grand Prix win quest aided by Red Bull updates

2025 Singapore Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Marina Bay)

1. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31.116 2. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.150 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.276 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.364 5. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.365 6. Lando Norris McLaren +0.582 7. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.639 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.696 9. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.744 10. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.012 11. George Russell Mercedes +1.023 12. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.199 13. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.262 14. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.283 15. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.345 16. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.422 17. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.495 18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.918 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.208 20. Alex Albon Williams No time

Read Next: F1 live: Follow all the latest updates from the Singapore Grand Prix