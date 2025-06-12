Max Verstappen needs McLaren’s rivalry to ignite with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris “shooting each other down” to win the title.

The reigning World Champion, who is seeking to secure the title for a fifth year running, trails championship leader Piastri by 49 points heading into round ten, the Canadian Grand Prix.

Can Max Verstappen win the F1 2025 World title?

Although Verstappen is one of only three drivers to win a Grand Prix in F1 2025, Piastri and Norris having bagged seven of the nine, that he’s still in the Drivers’ Championship fight is in part down to McLaren.

Instead of having a number one driver, the Woking team has two number ones with Piastri and Norris free to race one another, while adhering to McLaren’s papaya regulations.

Such is the team’s interest in fairness, CEO Zak Brown told PlanetF1.com that he’d rather lose the World title than impose team orders when both still have a realistic opportunity at winning a first championship title.

“Our drivers aren’t asking for favouritism, they’re asking for fairness, and that’s what they get,” Brown said. “I think they’re very comfortable; may the best man win.”

He added: “When you’ve got two drivers first and second in the championship and are separated by less than one second place finish, how do you possibly even consider standing one down into a supporting role? There’s just no way we will.”

But it’s not just the team’s decisions that could affect the outcome; it’s all the ever-present threat of the big one – the “inevitable” crash.

A crash that could ignite the rivalry and help Verstappen win the World title.

Because right now, Ralf Schumacher says, he doesn’t have the car to do it.

“I think the title is illusory this year,” the former F1 driver told Sky Deutschland of Verstappen’s chances. “Max can make the difference, but not always.

“The car doesn’t keep up, unfortunately the team doesn’t keep up. Max can’t overcome that in the long term.”

“He won’t stand a chance against McLaren,” the German added, “unless the two McLaren drivers shoot each other down.”

Nico Rosberg reckons that moment is on the horizon, and it’s how McLaren bring the drivers back into line that will determine whether the team wins the World title.

“Every race out there, they’re fighting for pole position, race wins, but it’s still very harmonious,” said the 2016 World Champion. “And the question is, can it stay harmonious like that? Or is it also going to run into big trouble?

“It’s difficult to treat drivers fairly, because there’s always one strategy that’s better than the other, or only one new part that arrives at the track and who gets that. To always keep it fair is very, very difficult.

“Unfortunately, these internal politics become a very, very important game to play if you want to be a World Champion.

“It’s very hard to have two number one drivers like McLaren have. So far it’s going great. And of course, it has so many benefits, because if you have two number one drivers, they’re pushing each other to higher and higher levels.

“McLaren’s papaya rules are exactly the right thing to do, make clear guidelines as to what is allowed and what is not allowed when the team-mates are racing each other. And also, in which cases does one team-mate need to race for the other and help the other?

“McLaren is in a fantastic position to fight for the Drivers’ Championship as well this year, but it’s also theirs to lose.

“The pressure rises significantly, and the driver situation is also one to watch for now, very harmonious, but might it go out of control soon?”

