2025 United States Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Circuit of The Americas)

With a dramatic Sprint in the books, focus turns to qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas.

Max Verstappen took eight further points out of Oscar Piastri’s Championship lead with Sprint victory, an event which saw Piastri and McLaren teammate Lando Norris collide on the opening lap (with assistance from Nico Hulkenberg), eliminating both McLarens. But, with that disappointment parked, it is on to qualifying.

2025 United States Grand Prix qualifying results

Q1 was barely minutes old when Isack Hadjar took a heavy trip into the Turn 6 barriers. Displaying his frustrations via his hands and a kick to the destroyed advertising board, the medical car was deployed to the scene, with Hadjar thankfully unhurt. The red flags were out to pause the session.

Charles Leclerc was P1 from Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton ahead of the final Q1 runs, while Lance Stroll, Franco Colapinto, Alex Albon and Gabriel Bortoleto needed a better time to continue in qualifying.

Verstappen topped Q1 from Russell, while Bortoleto, Ocon, Stroll and Albon joined Hadjar in elimination. Both Stroll and Albon had their lap deleted for track limits.

Q1 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:33.207

2 George Russell Mercedes +0.104

3 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.294

4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.318

5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.342

6 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.344

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.392

8 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.478

9 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.532

10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.534

11 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.539

12 Lando Norris McLaren +0.636

13 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.714

14 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull Racing +0.728

15 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.832

16 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.918

17 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +0.929

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.333

19 Alexander Albon Williams +1.483

20 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls NO TIME

More to follow…