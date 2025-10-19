2025 United States Grand Prix results (Circuit of the Americas)

Max Verstappen has turned the screw further in the championship challenge with victory in the United States Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver led from lights to flag at the Circuit of the Americas, improving his championship challenge considerably as Lando Norris finished second with Oscar Piastri off the podium for McLaren.

Max Verstappen wins in Texas

Verstappen hooked up his initial getaway from the grid to be able to claim the inside line and cover off Norris into Turn 1, which allowed Leclerc to snatch second place from the McLaren driver as Norris’ momentum was stymied by Verstappen.

Leclerc had opted for the soft tyre for the start, and exploited the better grip to keep Norris at arm’s length through the first stint, with the British driver occasionally able to get close through DRS attacks down the back straight.

But it was clear that, even as the tyres aged, Norris wasn’t able to comfortably clear the Ferrari and, having quickly racked up three track limits warnings, the prospect of winning the race faded as Verstappen capitalised on the squabbling duo to open up a 10-second lead through the first half of the Grand Prix.

As Leclerc’s tyres finally faded on Lap 22, Norris managed to clear the Monegasque to move into second place and start thinking about setting off in pursuit of the four-time F1 World Champion up front as Leclerc pitted.

Leclerc, having swapped to the medium tyre, showed strong pace to keep within pit range of Norris and, when the McLaren driver pitted on Lap 36 to take on the soft tyre, reclaimed second place but on considerably older tyres.

The remainder of their battle played out as both went through phases of performance with their tyres: Leclerc in second on older mediums, and Norris on newer softs but complaining about excessive sliding.

Having fallen back to give his tyres a chance to recover, Norris got back within DRS range of Leclerc to latch on and attack into Turn 1, a move Leclerc anticipated and defended successfully but, moments later, Norris managed to get the inside line into Turn 12 and snatch second place away from the Ferrari with four laps to go.

Verstappen, who could afford to keep a watching brief up front, pitted a lap after Norris to take on the soft tyre, and massaged his car home to take his third win in the last four race weekends and close up on both McLaren drivers in the championship.

Norris claimed second, with Leclerc holding on to take third place after their race-long duel.

Fourth went to Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, with Piastri a distant fifth after a race in which the Australian never looked to have any significant pace.

Sixth went to George Russell for Mercedes, with Yuki Tsunoda producing a season-best result for Red Bull in seventh.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth, with Haas’ Oliver Bearman and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso rounding out the points in ninth and 10th.

2025 United States Grand Prix — Official F1 results (COTA)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull 56 Laps Lando Norris, McLaren Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Oscar Piastri, McLaren George Russell, Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber Oliver Bearman, Haas Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Esteban Ocon, Haas Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Alex Albon, Williams Pierre Gasly, Alpine Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls Franco Colapinto, Alpine Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber Carlos Sainz, Williams

