2026 Australian Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Albert Park)

Oscar Piastri set the Australian crowd’s hearts aflutter as the McLaren driver went quickest in the second practice session in Melbourne.

The McLaren driver led a Mercedes-powered 1-2-3 in the afternoon session at Albert Park, with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell joining Piastri at the front.

Oscar Piastri goes fastest in second practice in Melbourne

Piastri set a 1:19.729 on the soft tyre with 20 minutes remaining in the second practice session, pipping the two Mercedes drivers to top spot.

The Brackey-based squad had bounced back from a subdued first practice session, with Kimi Antonelli putting in a 1:19.943 to go a tenth clear of George Russell, before the Australian went quicker than both.

Ferrari, having topped the times in the opening session, placed fourth and fifth with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, respectively, while Max Verstappen was sixth for Red Bull.

It was a dramatic session for the Dutch driver, who had his car cut out at the end of the pit lane as the start of the session, while he flew off the track at Turn 10 in the closing minutes, resulting in damage to the RB22 as parts were knocked off as his car bounced along the grass and gravel.

Lando Norris was seventh in the second McLaren, getting his weekend back on track after his gearbox issues in FP1, while Arvid Lindblad was eighth for Racing Bulls in his first session for the Faenza-based squad.

Isack Hadjar finished his first day at a Grand Prix event as a Red Bull driver in ninth, having been one of many drivers to slide harmlessly off the track after failing to slow sufficiently for a corner.

The top 10 was rounded out by Haas’ Esteban Ocon.

Aston Martin managed to complete a handful of laps, with Fernando Alonso placing 20th and 4.9 seconds off the pace, while Lance Stroll was 21st, a further second behind his teammate – the Canadian driver being forced to pit with an issue during the session.

With five minutes remaining, Cadillac’s Sergio Perez had to pull over and stop at the side of the track, having only just managed to take to the track after spending most of the session in the garage with a sensor issue.

F1 2026 Results: Australian Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

1. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:19.729 2. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.214 3. George Russell Mercedes +0.320 4. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.321 5. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.562 6. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.637 7. Lando Norris McLaren +1.065 8. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.193 9. Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.212 10. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.450 12. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.597 12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.622 13. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.629 14. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.939 15. Alex Albon Williams +2.118 16. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.438 17. Carlos Sainz Williams +2.524 18. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.890 19. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.931 20. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +4.933 21. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +6.087 22. Sergio Perez Cadillac No time

