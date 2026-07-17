Kimi Antonelli set the pace in Free Practice 2 ahead of the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen completed the top three in a session which effectively ended when Pierre Gasly found the wall and triggered the red flags.

Kimi Antonelli P1 as Gasly crashes at Belgian GP

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Rain fell between the conclusion of FP1 and start of FP2, but the Spa-Francorchamps circuit dried fast, meaning a optimal conditions as the light went green.

By the halfway point of the session, it was Mercedes’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli sitting P1 on a 1:45.944, two tenths clear of Lando Norris. Max Verstappen was P3, as the qualifying simulations came to a close.

Pierre Gasly triggered a lengthy red flag delay after crashing his Alpine approaching Stavelot, leaving the car without a rear wing.

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FP2 resumed with enough time only for practice starts, confirming P1 for Antonelli.

Full Belgian Grand Prix FP2 timesheet:

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:45.944

2 Lando Norris McLaren +0.190

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.472

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.747

5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.770

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.982

7 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.203

8 George Russell Mercedes +1.285

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.350

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.490

11 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +1.524

12 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.848

13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +2.008

14 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +2.014

15 Alexander Albon Williams +2.075

16 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.312

17 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +2.389

18 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.011

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +3.255

20 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.652

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +5.187

22 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +5.474

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