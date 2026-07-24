The Hungarian Grand Prix F1 results are in. Charles Leclerc topped the opening practice session, but suffered a late-session setback.

Having set the pace, Leclerc’s Ferrari needed to be pushed down the pit lane by mechanics, something having sounded off with his SF-26 from Turn 13. Lance Stroll meanwhile triggered a red flag after spinning out of the session. A rear suspension failure on the upgraded Aston Martin was the suspected cause. The pace though, was encouraging.

Charles Leclerc tops Hungary FP1; Lance Stroll setback

Leclerc went P1 by half a second from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as the Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend got underway.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton completed the top three.

Isack Hadjar was fourth, followed by George Russell, Gabriel Bortoleto, impressive rookie Frederik Vesti, Nico Hulkenberg, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.

Full Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.075

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.484

3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.543

4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.922

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.991

6 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.285

7 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +1.392

8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.548

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.685

10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.791

11 Lando Norris McLaren +1.949

12 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.976

13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.475

14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.629

15 Alexander Albon Williams +2.744

16 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren +2.815

17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas F1 Team +2.926

18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.014

19 Paul Aron Alpine +3.093

20 Colton Herta Cadillac +4.043

21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.396

22 Carlos Sainz Williams +4.659