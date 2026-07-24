Hungarian Grand Prix F1 results: Leclerc tops FP1, Stroll triggers red flag
The Hungarian Grand Prix F1 results are in. Charles Leclerc topped the opening practice session, but suffered a late-session setback.
Having set the pace, Leclerc’s Ferrari needed to be pushed down the pit lane by mechanics, something having sounded off with his SF-26 from Turn 13. Lance Stroll meanwhile triggered a red flag after spinning out of the session. A rear suspension failure on the upgraded Aston Martin was the suspected cause. The pace though, was encouraging.
Charles Leclerc tops Hungary FP1; Lance Stroll setback
Leclerc went P1 by half a second from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as the Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend got underway.
Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton completed the top three.
Isack Hadjar was fourth, followed by George Russell, Gabriel Bortoleto, impressive rookie Frederik Vesti, Nico Hulkenberg, Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson.
Full Hungarian Grand Prix FP1 results:
1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:19.075
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.484
3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.543
4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.922
5 George Russell Mercedes +0.991
6 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.285
7 Frederik Vesti Mercedes +1.392
8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.548
9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.685
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.791
11 Lando Norris McLaren +1.949
12 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.976
13 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.475
14 Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.629
15 Alexander Albon Williams +2.744
16 Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren +2.815
17 Ryo Hirakawa Haas F1 Team +2.926
18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.014
19 Paul Aron Alpine +3.093
20 Colton Herta Cadillac +4.043
21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +4.396
22 Carlos Sainz Williams +4.659