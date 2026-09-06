2026 Italian Grand Prix – F1 race results (Monza)

Kimi Antonelli went from P20 on the grid to victory in a sensational drive to win the Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, on an alternative strategy, caught and passed Mercedes teammate George Russell to win on home soil, and further strengthen his title tilt. Russell nursed his aging tyres to second, as Max Verstappen completed the podium.

Kimi Antonelli wins Italian Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly’s first-ever start from pole was impressive, as he held the lead from Russell.

Leclerc showed Hamilton the gravel out of the chicane, as Hamilton plummeted to 10th.

Leclerc was out of the race at the end of Lap 2. Having been passed by Verstappen as Oscar Piastri now went on the attack, Leclerc spun out at the Parabolica and hit the tyre barrier hard. Thankfully, he was okay. Red flag.

It was a standing restart. Russell led from Gasly and Franco Colapinto. Antonelli was up to sixth.

Verstappen was in the lead by Lap 12, but soon had both Mercedes on his case.

Antonelli took the lead from Russell at the start of Lap 18, a sensational comeback from the championship leader, who took a back-of-the-grid engine penalty at Monza.

Russell, unlike Antonelli and Verstappen, did not pit under a Virtual Safety Car triggered by Lance Stroll’s retirement.

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Antonelli was successful in hunting down Russell, to pull of a remarkable Italian GP win and further supercharge his title bid.

Full 2026 Italian Grand Prix results

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

2 George Russell Mercedes +3.857

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +14.718

4 Lando Norris McLaren +19.056

5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +19.253

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +24.655

7 Pierre Gasly Alpine +27.351

8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +45.136

9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +47.353

10 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls +58.187

11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +65.187

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +66.187

13 Carlos Sainz Williams +74.117

14 Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing +75.609

15 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +78.958

16 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1L

17 Alexander Albon Williams +1L

18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1L

19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2L

DNF Lance Stroll Aston Martin

DNF Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

DNF Charles Leclerc Ferrari

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