George Russell and Lando Norris had a moment in the media pen after qualifying in Qatar when the Mercedes driver questioned his compatriot over a claim that Norris blamed Russell for losing out on pole position.

It was, however, nothing more than “bulls**t”.

Russell to Norris: It sounded like something you would say, though

On a weekend in which he could be crowned Formula 1 World Champion, Norris was sitting on provisional pole at the Lusail International Circuit when the top ten ventured out of the pits for a second and flying lap.

In the mad dash that was the final few minutes, Norris overtook Russell on the start-finish straight before starting his final flying lap.

However, a mistake at Turn 2 meant he backed off and pitted without setting a lap time. He lost pole position to his teammate Oscar Piastri and will line up second on the grid ahead of Max Verstappen and Russell.

The compatriots found themselves standing next one to another in the media pen after qualifying where Russell stopped an interview to speak with Norris about a claim that the McLaren driver was blaming him for losing pole.

Russell: “You told the media the reason you messed up was because of me.”

Norris: “Who said that?”

Russell: “Someone said you’re blaming me.”

Norris: “We’re with media, mate. Don’t listen to that bullshit. Can’t believe you believe them over me. Pretty disappointed.”

Russell: “It sounded like something you would say, though.”

Norris: “What even happened? Where were you? You let me passed?”

Russell: “I was going to give you a tow to help you win the championship.”

Norris: “You let me passed in 1, and I messed up in 2.”

Turning around to point someone out, Russell claimed: “She’s stirring.”

He added a short while later: “I’m playing with him.”

The banter continued as the two went their separate ways as their various interview sessions continued with Norris speaking with Sky’s Rachael Brookes.

Brookes: “What was that with George? Don’t fall out with him ahead of Turn 1.”

Norris: “Nah, George doing George stuff, nothing more.”

Brookes: “He wasn’t winding you up, was he?”

Norris: “No, all good.”

Russell, meanwhile, was quizzed about that conversation by Simon Lazenby and explained that his side.

“One person in the TV pen told me that Lando said that I blocked him at Turn 1 and that’s why he made a mistake,” said the 27-year-old. “And that turns out was a load of BS.”

