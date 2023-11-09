Prediction made for when we could see next female driver in F1

Alpine junior Abbi Pulling says “motorsport is changing” as she senses a female driver could make it to Formula 1 in the “next 10 years” – and she hopes it will be her.

As Formula 1 sets about creating a more diverse paddock with personnel from all different walks of life, a key aim for the future is to bring a female driver into F1.

Not since Lella Lombardi in 1976 has a female driver contested a grand prix.

Abbi Pulling senses huge opportunity in next 10 years

Pulling is, as she termed herself, the “OG” of the Alpine Academy, having been the first female signed to the programme in 2023 as she contested the inaugural F1 Academy season in Alpine colours, making the podium seven times.

Alpine has since launched their Rac(H)er Karting Programme and Pulling teased that F1’s wait for the next female driver will come to an end over the next decade.

Asked in an interview with On Track GP what it is like to be part of F1 Academy, Pulling replied: “It’s incredible. The opportunities that they are giving to us females is huge.

“And the seat time that I’ve had this year is more than any year I’ve been driving, so for that, and then also having Alpine behind me and supporting me, being in the iconic pink car this year was really fun. I think it’s a positive time to be a female in the sport.

“Sports in general is changing as a whole. There’s the Lionesses [England women’s football team], and the F1 Academy and within motorsport, and it’s amazing to be a female role model to the younger girls coming into the sport, not even as drivers, in any aspect.

“And I think that’s really special, because I didn’t really have that female role model when I was their age. So it’s kind of refreshing and nice that I can kind of pass on all of my knowledge and information and experiences to them.

“Like I say, motorsport is changing. And there’s a lot of firsts at the moment. And I think there’s still a lot of firsts to come.

“But hopefully, I can be the first female Formula 1 driver [of the modern era]. We don’t know and it’s just changing positively. You’re not going to see it straightaway, but in the next 10 years, it’s just getting better and better.”

Abbi Pulling offers advice to females chasing motorsport career

Pulling spoke of how she has been able to put motorsport on the radar of young females through their discussions, advising that getting involved and gaining experience at grassroots level is the key to opening the door.

And this advice does not apply only to those wishing to go racing.

Asked for her advice to anyone dreaming of getting involved with motorsport who has no idea how to do so or struggles with self-doubt, Pulling replied: “Well, speaking to a lot of girls today actually, they didn’t even think of motorsport as an option and then they’ve kind of gotten into it and they’re like, ‘Wow, this is a whole big world that I can get into’.

“And not just as a driver, as an engineer or being in the media or something along those lines.

“So, I think the advice that I’d give is just give it a go and you will end up loving it, trust me. And don’t take no for an answer.

“There’s obviously criticism, there’s constructive criticism and take that, but people just throwing negativity your way, you’ve just got to completely put the blinkers on and ignore it.

“I think that’s what I did when I was younger. I was so ignorant to the fact that I was the only female, I didn’t realise that I was the only female, I just saw myself as another driver and I think that’s what you’ve got to do. You’re just another press officer or you’re just another driver or you’re just another engineer.

“Take action, go out there. Go to your local racetrack, go to your local race team, ask them, ‘What can I do to get involved, get some hours on my CV?’ Just get some proper experience behind the spanners.”

From the 2024 F1 Academy season, each Formula 1 team will nominate a driver to race in their livery.

