F1 Academy champion stripped of title in surprise calendar twist

Alpine-backed Abbi Pulling is no longer officially the 2024 F1 Academy champion following a late calendar alteration.

The 21-year-old Brit thought she had secured the title at the penultimate round in Qatar, but now, she will head into the revised season finale in Abu Dhabi as huge favourite for the title, rather than champion.

Abbi Pulling de-crowned as extra Abu Dhabi race added

Just one of the two scheduled F1 Academy races went ahead in Qatar due to barrier damage, but rather than sticking to two races as planned in Abu Dhabi – which meant Pulling had celebrated a 2024 F1 Academy title win in Qatar – now the race weekend has been extended to feature three races.

As F1 Academy uses the same points system as Formula 1 – plus awarding two points for pole and a fastest lap bonus point – it means Pulling is no longer officially champion with the addition of that third race, even if the odds remain overwhelmingly in her favour to seal the title again in Abu Dhabi.

Only Mercedes junior Doriane Pin can at this stage usurp Pulling, her deficit 83 points with a maximum of 84 now on the table.

A fully-funded GB3 Championship campaign with Rodin Motorsport next year for Pulling is dependent on her F1 Academy title win, with Pulling admitting that she needs the F1 Academy crown for security to race on in 2025.

Before the extra Abu Dhabi race was added, Pulling had told Sky Sports: “I’ve had to pull out of seasons of racing – 2021 was a big one. I couldn’t afford to carry on.

“It’s so important for me. Next year, my season was really uncertain if I didn’t win.

“I came into this year knowing I had to win, I had to get that prize to compete in GB3 next season. It was tough but I’ve really took it in my stride. Racing next year – the dream continues and that’s priceless to me.”

And for Pulling, the ultimate goal is to graduate to Formula 1.

Giovanna Amati in 1992 is the most recent female F1 entrant, with Lella Lombardi the last to make a grand prix start in 1976.

“Any young driver will tell you they want to get to Formula 1 and I’m no different,” said Pulling.

“Obviously I’ve got an association with the Alpine F1 team – being on their Academy helps.

“I’m also open-minded. There’s only 20 drivers who get to Formula 1 – it’s really tough to get there and even the best drivers sometimes don’t.

“You’ve just got to be in the right place at the right time sometimes.”

