As Lando Norris, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri prepare for the title showdown in Abu Dhabi, F1 chief Stefano Domenicali has just one wish for Sunday night’s grand prix.

And that simply, is that F1 avoids the controversy of the last title-decider, Abu Dhabi 2021.

“And I would say the only hope that I have is not…”

The last time the Formula 1 Drivers’ title went down to the wire it was in 2021 when Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who traded paint in two huge crashes as well as 13 1-2 results in the run to the line, lined up on the Yas Marina grid tied on 369.5 points.

It was the ultimate blockbuster with a winner-takes-all storyline.

Alas, it was marred in controversy.

Lining up first and second with Verstappen ahead of the reigning World Champion, Hamilton took the lead off the Red Bull driver at the start and didn’t look back as he raced towards a record-breaking eighth title.

A late crash on lap 53 for Nicholas Latifi brought out the Safety Car, with Hamilton and Mercedes opting to stay out rather than lose track position. Verstappen pitted.

It looked to be an inspired decision by Mercedes as the laps counted down only for then-race director Michael Masi to create a final lap shootout by unlapping the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen but not those further back.

Verstappen, running fresh tyres, pounced on Hamilton at Turn 4 to take the lead of the grand prix, the win, and ultimately the World title.

It’s a storyline that continues to divide fans, some agreeing with Hamilton that it was “manipulated” and that he was robbed. Others believe letting the drivers race was the right decision.

This Sunday, Formula 1 and new race director Rui Marques will have to deal with another title showdown, but one with three drivers in the mix.

Lando Norris heads into the race leading Max Verstappen by 12 points, with Oscar Piastri a further four off of the pace.

Although not a winner-takes-all situation, unless that winner is Norris, Safety Cars, VSCs and penalties could all play a role in the outcome.

Former Ferrari team boss and current F1 chief Domenicali hopes that whatever the outcome of the title race, it’s not marred by controversy.

“I’m sure that Sunday night, there will be a lot to write, to take, to share,” Domenicali told PlanetF1.com and other media in Abu Dhabi.

“And I would say the only hope that I have is not to have the intense night of the ’21. That’s the only thing that we really hope.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch Thomas Maher

