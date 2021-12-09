Abu Dhabi, which stages the climax to a thrilling 2021 season, is to remain on the F1 calendar until 2030 after its contract was renewed.

The Yas Marina circuit will have the eyes of the world upon it as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen do battle one last time this year to determine which of them emerges as World Champion.

First included on the Formula 1 schedule in 2009, Abu Dhabi has become the regular location where the curtain falls on a campaign, retaining that status even during the two seasons affected by the global pandemic.

The new agreement, which covers nine more years, coincides with the track changes that have been carried out at Yas Marina for this season’s race, designed to enable cars to follow more closely and produce a more entertaining grand prix.

Stefano Domenicali, the Formula 1 CEO and President, said: “We are delighted to confirm we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made.

“The promoter, Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit, we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

BREAKING: F1 will race in Abu Dhabi until at least 2030#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/uZXLVvrO3s — Formula 1 (@F1) December 9, 2021

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, added: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

“The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

The spotlight will certainly be on Abu Dhabi this weekend when Hamilton needs to score more points than Verstappen if he is to secure a record-breaking eighth Drivers’ title.

The duo go into the race level on points, 369.5 apiece, although the Dutchman is ahead on countback via his greater number of race wins.

Two of the most memorable title showdowns in the last couple of decades took place at Yas Marina.

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel denied Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber on the final day, while six years later Nico Rosberg survived a tense 55 laps to finish just behind team-mate Hamilton on the track and pip him to the championship.

PlanetF1 Verdict