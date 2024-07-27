Adrian Newey’s manager Eddie Jordan has told Red Bull that it is “far too late” to ask the F1 design legend to reconsider his decision to leave the team amid their current F1 2024 inconsistency.

Red Bull announced in May that Newey will leave the team in early 2025, having played an instrumental role in the Milton Keynes squad’s success with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

‘Too late’ for Adrian Newey to reconsider Red Bull exit

Newey’s decision came at a time Red Bull were in control of the F1 2024 title race, having started the season with four victories – including three one-two finishes for Verstappen and Sergio Perez – from the first five races after producing the most dominant campaign in the sport’s history in 2023.

Red Bull have struggled to hit the same heights since Newey’s departure was confirmed just days ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, winning just three of the last eight rounds.

After struggling over the bumps and kerbs in Monaco, Red Bull introduced their biggest upgrade of the season at last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a package targeted at improving the RB20’s performance at high-downforce circuits.

Adrian Newey: the most decorated individual in F1 history

However, Verstappen cut a frustrated figure in Budapest, criticising both the car and the team’s strategy decisions over team radio en route to a distant fifth.

Red Bull’s loss of form has seen their lead in the Constructors’ Championship reduced with the team currently nursing a 51-point lead over a resurgent McLaren ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

Former team owner Jordan negotiated the terms of Newey’s Red Bull exit, which is understood to allow the F1 design guru to begin work with another team in 2025, sidestepping the period of gardening leave that is normally obligatory in F1 contract.

Appearing on the Formula For Success podcast, Jordan suggested that Red Bull may be tempted to ask Newey, who is yet to announce his next move, to stay in light of their current form.

But he warned Red Bull that it is “far too late” for him to change his mind.

Asked what Newey’s next destination is likely to be, he said: “The reason why no one will know is because it’s the summer period, he was in Goodwood, he had a car – the RB17 – which is fantastic and he’s still working with Red Bull.

“There’s an argument to say that Red Bull should come back and approach him to see if he will go back again, but I think that’s altogether far too late.

“The reality is that Adrian is spending [some] downtime. He’s spent every year of his life, night and day, since [the age of] 19 [working in motorsport].

“He is having a lot of fun and a lot of time away. His daughter Imogen got married [last] Saturday, so he’s doing lot of other things that he’s never been able to do before.

“You’d better speak to him about what his decisions are, because you won’t hear it from me.”

Jordan’s comments come amid growing speculation that Aston Martin are in pole position to secure Newey’s signature, with Ferrari’s hopes of appointing the 65-year-old understood to be fading.

However, the former team boss took exception to fellow pundit David Coulthard’s suggestion that a “very senior source” has indicated that a move to Ferrari is off the table, with the former Red Bull driver also claiming McLaren are unlikely to land Newey too.

Jordan described Coulthard’s comments as “inaccurate and fanciful” and insisted that Newey’s options very much remain open.

He told Coulthard: “I think what you’ve just said is extremely fanciful.

“And if you can remember the kind of things that have come up with, and that Adrian has come up with, it’s still absolutely in the melting pot.

“I think what you’ve just said is inaccurate and it’s fanciful.”

Newey is expected to make a decision on his future later this year.

