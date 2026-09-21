Chief technical officer Enrico Cardile has declared that the Aston Martin AMR27 “will be a completely new car” for the F1 2027 season.

And he hinted that Adrian Newey is “not tied” to the team’s current development path despite the AMR27 being expected to be an “evolution” of the 2026 car.

‘Every single part will be new’ on Aston Martin AMR27

Aston Martin approached the F1 2026 season with high expectations following the arrival of Newey and Honda, Red Bull’s previous engine supplier.

However, the team has been restricted to just three points so far this season,, leaving Aston Martin sitting 10th in the Constructors’ standings.

The Silverstone-based outfit has taken an encouraging step forward in recent months, with the team introducing a B-spec car at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July.

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That was followed by a Honda engine upgrade at the Dutch Grand Prix, where Fernando Alonso recorded the team’s best result of the season with ninth place.

In an interview with Aston Martin’s official website, Cardile – who arrived at Silverstone in 2025 following a stint as Ferrari’s technical chief – has offered the first clues about the AMR27 car for next season.

Asked how the car will evolve for 2027, Cardile said: “Every single part will be new. Everything will have been improved.

“But conceptually, it will be an evolution of the direction we took with this year’s car.

“We’re on the right path now, but we’re not tied to it.

“Let’s put it this way: when it comes to tackling the ’27 project, we haven’t placed any constraints on ourselves in terms of trying to carry anything over from the previous car.

“In this sense, it will be a completely new car, and it gives us the freedom and mindset to achieve what we want.”

Cardile went on to explain that Aston Martin’s target for the remainder of this season is to gain as much knowledge as possible to inform decisions for the 2027 chassis.

On how he will reflect when this season is over, he said: “I think I’ll only want to talk about 2027.

“Our task now is to extract as much information as we can from 2026 because all of that will guide the 2027 project.

“From now on, it’s a daily challenge in every area: finding more downforce, reducing weight, giving the engineering group more time to run in the wind tunnel, to revisit concepts, to refine components.

“By the end of the year, I expect most of our conversation will be about what we’ve learned and how it’s shaping the 2027 car.”

The regulations will be adjusted for the 2027 season, with Formula 1 moving away from the current 50:50 split between internal combustion and electrical power. The chassis rules will also be tweaked slightly.

Newey previously highlighted a change to the area at the front of the floor, often described as the ‘bib’ or ‘tea tray’, as a key area to get right in 2027.

He said: “The most obvious changes [for 2027] are on the power unit side: five per cent extra fuel, some adjustments to energy storage and deployment and some finer tweaks.

“On the chassis side, the changes are fewer but still significant. The biggest is to what’s often called the ‘bib’ or ‘tea tray’ at the front of the floor.

“The leading edge has been moved by about 300 millimetres, which allows you to run the front of the car lower. That brings a different set of aerodynamic characteristics.

“There’s also a slightly shallower rear wing to reduce downforce, some changes to the front of the floor – the ‘bear claws’ or ‘fingers’ reducing from five to three – and the removal of various tricks teams have been using around the exhaust and rear wing.

“The key one for us is that front‑of‑floor change. It gives everyone a different aero challenge to solve.

“Because we’ve effectively been forced to grow up quickly as a team over the last 12 months, we’re in a much better place to capitalise on the regulation changes than we would have been a year ago.

“We’re a much more mature organisation now, and that leaves me very optimistic about what’s to come.”

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