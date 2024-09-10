How rumoured $200m Adrian Newey deal represents ‘a bargain’ for Lawrence Stroll

Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll dubbed Adrian Newey a “bargain”, with reports claiming his salary will be worth up to £30million [$39m] per year with the team across a five-year agreement.

It was announced on Tuesday that Newey will become managing technical partner at Aston Martin from 2025, heading up their technical team while also becoming an Aston Martin shareholder in a role that is set to make him one of the best-paid people in the Formula 1 paddock.

Lawrence Stroll: ‘Never been more certain’ that Adrian Newey is ‘a bargain’

With Newey’s next move now having been confirmed after months of speculation, it is Aston Martin that won the battle to sign him from 2025 onwards, once he departs Red Bull.

The 65-year-old cited Stroll’s hands-on approach to team ownership among his reasons for picking the Silverstone-based team, alongside the infrastructure that is being put in place at their new factory – with a new wind tunnel being opened as part of their continued growth.

Newey’s signing is the next statement of intent on their mission to become a title-winning team, and when the subject of the designer’s salary was put to the team owner, Stroll was unequivocal in his belief about how much value for money he will prove to be.

“I can tell you, Adrian is a bargain,” Stroll responded to media including PlanetF1.com at Newey’s unveiling.

“So certainly, I’ve been in business for over 40 years now, and I’ve never been more certain.

“It’s not an investment, he’s a shareholder and a partner. So it’s the best partner I can bring into a company. We intend to be around here a very long time together.

“So, it’s relatively inexpensive for everything Adrian brings in the partnership we will have.”

Newey added: “I think from my part, then, very flattered by the number of teams that did approach me.

“[I] had discussions with some of those teams, not all of them, but in the end, it became a very clear and natural choice.

“I think arguably, next to Ferrari, then Aston Martin is the most iconic brand across the world. It’s got such a presence and a feel to it so, of course, that’s special.

“It also ties actually in quite well, because obviously, I was involved with the Valkyrie project, and I have a couple of classic Astons as well. So I’m well familiar with the brand and the magic that goes with that.”

