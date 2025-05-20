Adrian Newey has only just kicked off his time as Aston Martin Formula 1 designer, holing himself away as he crafts a machine worthy of the F1 2026 regulations.

But this weekend, Newey is preparing to make his grand trackside debut with Aston Martin at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin trackside at Monaco

Aston Martin is on an upward trajectory. Team owner Lawrence Stroll has spared no expense when it comes to team facilities and personnel — but their most impressive hire yet is easily Newey.

The 66-year-old engineer, designer and aerodynamicist assumed his role as managing technical partner and shareholder of the Aston Martin Formula 1 team earlier in F1 2025.

Looking at the team’s results this year, you might question just what Newey has done — but it’s worth noting that the Briton has been hard at work poring over the F1 2026 technical regulations in an effort to find areas where he can play as he helps design Aston Martin’s next challenger.

And in a recent interview with Aston Martin on the team’s website, Newey has revealed a little more about where he’s headed this year, and what fans can expect — starting with what his first Aston Martin car will look like.

“I imagine it will be green!” he said, laughing.

The latest analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 Imola GP conclusions: Verstappen’s Piastri lesson, McLaren’s fear, Tsunoda’s wobble

👉 Emilia Romagna GP driver ratings: A drop for Piastri with Verstappen perfect

It’s classic Newey — but when he was asked about what design directions he’s hoping to prioritize, he had a much more in-depth response.

“We’re pursuing various avenues,” he said.

“Whether those are different avenues to others and whether they will be a better avenue than others, we’ve got no idea. That’s part of the intrigue of F1, especially when you get these big rule changes.

“It’s always difficult, when you have a big regulation change like this, and all teams are resource-limited, because of the budget cap and simply because of staffing levels. The team shapes the approach, to a certain extent.”

And when it comes to Aston Martin, the team is lacking in one key spot.

“One area of our team that needs to grow is the aerodynamics department,” Newey revealed.

“But in the short term that means we’ve got to decide which directions are going to be the most fruitful and really concentrate our resources on those.

“Of course, in doing that, there’s always a danger that we’ve missed an avenue.

“Quite often, you have to go a long way down a certain branch before you know whether it’s going to be a fruitful one or not.

“It’s sometimes the case that a branch might not start off looking that promising, because it’s very new and underdeveloped, but actually it’s got more fruit at the end.”

We won’t see Newey’s latest machine until it breaks cover early next year… but what about Newey himself? When will we see him?

Well, we have an answer to that, too: “I plan to be in Monaco.”

Keep an eye out for the man in green toting a large notepad; you won’t be able to miss him.

Read next: Adrian Newey has ‘spotted something’ after intriguing F1 2026 rules comment