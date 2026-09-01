Tuesday’s F1 news comes from the wider world of the sport, with an investigation into how Adrian Newey fits into Aston Martin’s ownership structure complemented by a host of Ferrari news.

Understandably, there is always focus on the Scuderia in the run-up to race weekend at the Temple of Speed, but with a lot going on elsewhere, let’s catch you up.

Adrian Newey investigation reveals Aston Martin stake

Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin in the role of ‘Managing Technical Partner’ last year, which meant he would oversee the design team and, along with that, was offered a stake in the team to join.

PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch has delved into the numbers and found the extent of this, with fresh investment having recently arrived at the Silverstone-based squad.

Read more: Investigation uncovers Adrian Newey Aston Martin ownership details

Ferrari unveils one-off Michael Schumacher livery

Ferrari had teased a livery announcement for Monza this weekend, and duly delivered with its Michael Schumacher-inspired colour scheme.

Based on the 1996 F310 and adorned with several touches in relation to its legendary driver, Rubens Barrichello and Sebastian Vettel will also be back behind the wheel in honour of Schumacher at Monza, driving a F2002.

Read more: Ferrari reveals special Michael Schumacher Italian GP livery

Lewis Hamilton reveals special Ferrari F40

Having sold off his previous car collection, Lewis Hamilton managed to happen across a rare Ferrari F40, many petrolheads’ dream car, and he has received help from Maranello itself to bring it back to life.

He shared the outcome of what has taken place, thanking those involved in the process.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton unveils Ferrari F40 project after selling $18 million car collection

Qatar GP staying ready in case of F1 visit

Formula 1 is set to take a decision over the calendar for the rest of the season by mid-September, but Qatar remains primed if it chooses to carry on with the calendar as planned.

A new update from organisers states the nation is ready to host Formula 1 and MotoGP, if the series opt to head there, amid a series of cancellations owing to conflict in the Middle East.

Read more: Qatar GP issues update amid F1 2026 calendar uncertainty

Argentina receives FIA Presidential backing

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has backed the return of Argentina to top-level motorsport, be it through Formula 1 or the World Rally Championship.

Argentina has not appeared on the WRC calendar since 2019 and in Formula 1 since 1998, but on a visit to Buenos Aires, he believes Argentina’s motorsport history should give it a place on the calendar.

Read more: FIA President puts backing behind Argentina Formula 1 return