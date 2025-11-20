As an F1 legend whose star power rivals that of the most successful drivers, Adrian Newey will be the subject of a brand-new documentary about his life.

Aston Martin Aramco is teaming up with The Whisper Group, Mark Stewart Productions, and Artists Equity for a brand-new documentary that’s set to dive deep into one of Formula 1’s most fascinating minds.

‘Turbulence’ documentary to showcase Adrian Newey’s legend in F1

The first feature documentary concentrating on the life and career of Adrian Newey is set to become available in the near future, fresh off the back of his major career switch over the last 18 months.

The working title of the documentary is ‘Turbulence: The Greatest Mind in F1′, and it will concentrate solely on the man many fans consider the greatest race car designer the sport has ever seen; Newey has been directly responsible, or has overseen, the creation of the most dominant car in the sport’s history, the Red Bull RB19 from 2023 that won all bar one race that season.

With nearly two decades at Red Bull, contributing to all of the Milton Keynes-based squad’s titles, previous tenures at McLaren and Williams saw him deliver the likes of the MP4/13 and the FW14B, with Newey’s resume including 12 Constructors’ Championships and 14 Drivers’ Championship trophies over a near-40-year career in F1.

As the man whom former Red Bull boss Christian Horner declared could “see air”, the documentary project comes at a dramatic moment in Newey’s career, with the Englishman having shocked the paddock at the start of 2025 when he decided to leave Red Bull after an era-defining run of success and join Lawrence Stroll’s Aston Martin.

With Stroll having pumped in huge amounts of financial and infrastructure investment into the former Jordan and Force India squad, the arrival of Newey at Silverstone ahead of the revolutionary ruleset for F1 2026 means expectations on the team are enormous.

The documentary film promises behind-the-scenes access to Aston Martin’s Silverstone base, where Newey is now working to create a championship-contending car for Stroll’s ambitious outfit.

The documentary will track his attempt to steer the team toward the front of the grid amid one of the biggest rule changes F1 has ever seen. Along the way, viewers can expect a mix of present-day challenges and flashbacks to the triumphs and painful lows that have shaped Newey’s extraordinary career.

While Newey has appeared in a handful of F1-specific TV features, podcasts, and reviews over the decades, he has never been the prevailing topic of a documentary before.

The 66-year-old admitted he wasn’t immediately convinced about stepping in front of the camera.

“When Mark Stewart approached me about making a docu film, whilst flattered, I was initially not sure whether to accept,” he said.

The reception to his book, ‘How to Build A Car’, helped convince Newey that his story might be of interest to a wider audience.

“However, one of the touching things about my 2017 autobiography is the number of letters I have received, relaying how much the book had sparked their interest in and appreciation of the design and engineering that goes into racing cars, how interactive the car design is with the drivers, and how much success is about mindset,” he said.

“Hopefully, this film can portray the passion, the working practice, the strength of mind that is involved in bringing an F1 car to the grid.

“The film charts the challenges I have faced in joining a new team in early March to prepare for what is arguably the biggest regulation change in F1 history. It also delves into the story behind my career up to this point and how it has helped to prepare me for this enormous challenge.

“It’s been a wild ride so far, but F1 never stands still. I hope that the film will capture some of that restless energy and our constant drive towards improved performance.”

The film will be executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kyle Wheeler and a long list of collaborators from Artists Equity, Whisper, and MSP, with Patrick Mark and Michael Tolajian directing.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll, whose successful convincing of Newey to join his squad is one of the most eagerly-awaited non-driver moves in modern F1 history, didn’t mince his words about the appeal of the project.

“Adrian Newey is a legend of the sport and the greatest F1 car designer of all time, which is why we brought him into the Aston Martin family,” he said.

“This documentary will provide unprecedented access to the brilliant mind of Adrian and the inside story behind one of the most exciting projects in world sport. We are proud to be working with all partners involved to make this content truly special and unique.”

Artists Equity CEO Ben Affleck echoed that sentiment, calling Newey’s story “about so much more than racing.” For Affleck, the draw is Newey’s mix of ambition, reinvention, and relentless drive, all qualities that made the production company eager to help bring the film to life.

Whisper CEO Sunil Patel described Newey’s journey as “one of the most compelling and intriguing stories in sport,” praising Aston Martin for its openness in allowing cameras inside its Silverstone facility

For producer Mark Stewart, son of three-time F1 World Champion Jackie, who has also produced previously produced documentaries about his father and the late Graham Hill, this latest project marks a personal milestone: “Adrian is the greatest engineer ever to grace F1. This project comes at a very special moment in his career.”

No release date or platform for viewing has been confirmed yet.

