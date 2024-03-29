According to a report in British media, Aston Martin has made an approach to offer Adrian Newey a big-money contract to join the Silverstone-based squad.

Perhaps the most valuable figure in Formula 1 outside of the leading drivers, Adrian Newey has played a key role in all of Red Bull’s titles since joining the Milton Keynes-based team in 2007.

Lawrence Stroll makes big money offer to Adrian Newey – report

With Newey having overseen the designs of the cars that Sebastian Vettel won his titles with between 2010 and ’13, and the ongoing cycle of domination enjoyed by Max Verstappen since winning his first title in 2021, the 65-year-old is a hugely critical component in the Red Bull outfit.

With Red Bull enduring weeks of turmoil since their internal investigation into Christian Horner ended at the start of the season, a pervading rumour has been that other teams are eager to capitalise on the uncertainty by making approaches to the key personnel who are apparently unhappy.

This includes Max Verstappen, with Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff making obvious overtures to try luring the Red Bull driver away to replace the departing Lewis Hamilton for 2025 – this is despite Verstappen having a contract with Red Bull until 2028.

Adrian Newey’s name has also been linked with Ferrari, but a fresh rumour now suggests that Lawrence Stroll has his eye firmly on securing Newey as he continues the process of building up his team after more than two years of serious financial and capital investment.

According to a report from Autosport’s Roberto Chincherro, Lawrence Stroll approached the Red Bull chief technical officer with a “big money” contract offer during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, in a bid to lure him away.

With the team flush with funds due to Stroll’s own finances, and those of title sponsor Aramco, paying a sky-high fee for Newey wouldn’t be out of reach for Stroll’s operation. Nor would the budget cap be a consideration, with the financial regulations excluding the salaries of the three highest-paid employees.

Newey’s reluctance to join Ferrari in the past has reportedly been down to an unwillingness to relocate to Italy, which wouldn’t be a factor if he were to make the switch from Milton Keynes to Silverstone.

Newey has an existing history with Aston Martin, having been part of the design management behind the Valkyrie supercar during the partnership between Red Bull and Aston Martin prior to their switch to Honda power.

Aston Martin is also set to switch to Honda power from 2026, with Red Bull forging a new path with their own Red Bull Powertrains, in partnership with Ford, from that season.

With Stroll having built a brand-new headquarters for his team at Silverstone, and a new wind tunnel commissioned, securing the signature of Newey would also reunite him with former aero chief Dan Fallows – currently the technical director for Aston Martin, whom Stroll secured two years ago.

Adrian Newey ‘committed’ to Red Bull

However, simply making an approach doesn’t mean that Newey’s head might be turned by the prospect of a team change. The British engineer has been staunchly loyal to Red Bull over the past two decades, aided by being given the freedom to pursue passion projects like the Valkyrie and the upcoming Red Bull RB17 hypercar.

As the Red Bull group’s chief technical officer, Newey’s sole focus isn’t just on Formula 1 – a key factor in allowing him to diversify his talents into other engineering areas of interest.

Newey also signed a new, three-year deal with Red Bull last year that takes him through until the end of 2026, while PlanetF1.com understands Newey has no plans to go anywhere and is “very much committed” to Red Bull.

Newey will be 67 years old at the end of his current contract, should he be considering retirement once his deal expires.

While absent from last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Newey is set to return to the Red Bull pitwall in Japan – he stayed in the UK for the Australian round due to working on the RB17.

When approached by PlanetF1.com about the rumoured approach by Stroll to Newey, an Aston Martin spokesperson declined to comment on the media speculation.

