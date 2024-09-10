Lawrence Stroll has said the signing of Adrian Newey is “the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport”.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the design great would be joining Aston Martin from the 2025 season once he departs Red Bull, taking on the role of managing technical partner where he will combine leadership of Aston Martin’s technical team alongside becoming a shareholder.

Lawrence Stroll: Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin shows ‘we mean business’

Newey’s future had been the subject of much speculation when it was announced he would be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, with the majority of the grid said to have been in negotiations with him.

Aston Martin has been the team to secure his services, with the Silverstone-based constructor looking to become a new World Championship contender in the coming years.

Given the clamour to sign him, the Aston Martin executive chairman said the team simply “had to make it happen” when they became aware of his availability.

“This is huge news,” Stroll said.

“Adrian is the best in the world at what he does – he is at the top of his game – and I am incredibly proud that he is joining the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team.

“It’s the biggest story since the Aston Martin name returned to the sport and another demonstration of our ambition to build a Formula One team capable of fighting for world championships.

“As soon as Adrian became available, we knew we had to make it happen. Our initial conversations confirmed that there was a shared desire to collaborate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“Adrian is a racer and one of the most competitive people I have ever met. When he saw what we have built at Silverstone – our incredible AMR Technology Campus, the talented group of people we have assembled and the latest wind tunnel in the sport – he quickly understood what we are trying to achieve.

“We mean business – and so does he. Adrian shares our hunger and ambition, he believes in this project, and he will help us write the next chapter in Aston Martin Aramco’s Formula One story.”

