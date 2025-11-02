Lawrence Stroll, the executive chairman of the Aston Martin F1 team, has described the signing of Adrian Newey as “monumental” to the squad’s future hopes.

Newey joined Aston Martin in the newly created role of managing technical partner in March after a highly successful stint with Red Bull.

The 66-year-old stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history with involvement in more than 200 race wins and a combined 26 drivers’ and constructors’ title triumphs.

Newey is currently leading the development of the AMR26, Aston Martin’s first car under the new F1 2026 regulations.

Next season will also see Aston Martin begin its highly anticipated technical partnership with Honda, Red Bull’s current engine supplier.

Stroll has been instrumental to the team’s progress since rescuing the Silverstone-based outfit from administration in 2018, rebranding the team as Aston Martin ahead of the 2021 season.

And the Canadian says he is “quite confident” that Aston Martin will begin to reap the rewards when the new rules are implemented next year.

He told Aston Martin’s official website: “There’s a loyalty behind this 112-year-old British iconic institution, this brand Aston Martin.

“There’s a tremendous amount of British pride in this factory. They want to bring their national team to the top step of Formula 1.

“There’s always been a very high level of intensity in this sport and I provide the right leadership and let these people do their jobs.

“I don’t know how to build or engineer a Formula 1 car as well as the engineers do, so I give them support, give them the tools, give them the people, the finances, give them everything they need in order to not have any roadblocks.

“First was putting together the facilities. Most important was putting together the team of people.

“Obviously, getting Adrian Newey to join was monumental. He’s been with us since the beginning of March.

“We have Andy Cowell [team principal], Enrico Cardile [chief technical officer], plus hundreds of other people.

“We have Honda being our power unit partner, being a works team for the first time in our life is a whole different experience.

“The whole team’s forming into place and we’re looking forward next year to a huge rule and regulation change.

“The biggest challenge now is putting everything together, making it all happen.

“I’m quite confident it will, but you have to have the patience.”

