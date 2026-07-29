Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey was spotted inspecting Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB22 on the grid ahead of last weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Newey made his fourth paddock visit of the F1 2026 in Budapest following his previous appearances in Australia, Monaco and Britain.

Adrian Newey studies Max Verstappen’s Red Bull RB22 at Hungarian Grand Prix

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His return to trackside activities coincided with the introduction of a major upgrade package for Aston Martin, which allowed Fernando Alonso to reach Q2 for the first time this season.

Aston Martin submitted 16 different upgrades for Budapest, with the team targeting a significant reduction in weight via changes to the chassis and gearbox.

The chassis upgrade will be followed by an update to Honda’s power unit, with an upgraded engine set to race for the first time at the Dutch Grand Prix next month.

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As revealed by PlanetF1.com ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the improved Honda engine will take to the track for the first time in a filming day in Budapest this week.

Newey, the legendary designer who secured his first senior management role when he was appointed Aston Martin team principal in November 2025, is renowned for studying the designs of rival teams on the starting grid ahead of each race.

And the 67-year-old was caught examining the Red Bull of Verstappen, the four-time world champion, on the grid in Budapest (below).

Newey was also spotted by PlanetF1.com’s on-the-ground reporter Thomas Maher in conversation with former Red Bull colleague Paul Monaghan (below).

As reported by PlanetF1.com last month, Monaghan has been linked with a move away from Red Bull in 2026 with Cadillac emerging as a potential destination. Aston Martin had also been mentioned as a possible suitor for Monaghan.

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Image: Thomas Maher, PlanetF1.com

Newey played an instrumental role in Red Bull’s success in F1 prior to his departure in 2024, helping the team to dominate with the likes of Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Newey was asked over the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend about the possibility of reuniting at Aston Martin with Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal who has been linked with a role with the Silverstone-based team.

PlanetF1.com reported in March that Aston Martin executive chairman Lawrence Stroll, who is in regular contact with Horner, was eager to bring him on board in a CEO-style role with equity in the team.

Newey told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Budapest: “I keep hearing these rumours about Christian. I can’t comment further. I don’t really know anything about that.

“All I can say is that we’re very happy with our senior management team.

“We may do some minor tweaks, but the personnel we have at AMR, we’re very happy with as I say.”

Newey is expected to vacate his role as team principal in due course, with PlanetF1.com revealing earlier this season that former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley had been identified as his long-term successor after a process led by Newey himself.

The Audi F1 team went on to announce the departure of Wheatley, who arrived in Hinwil as team principal in early 2025, two days later, opening the door for a switch to Aston Martin.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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