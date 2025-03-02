Aston Martin have an office and drawing board in place for Adrian Newey ready for his imminent start with the team on Monday.

Team principal and CEO Andy Cowell revealed the team’s “objective” with Newey, who is set to join in the newly-created role of managing technical partner, will be for him to not only be involved with the design of their F1 2026 car, but to help “lift our quality standards” to ensure they become title challengers in future.

Adrian Newey Aston Martin ‘objective’ revealed ahead of long-awaited move

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher and Sam Cooper

While there is still one season to go in the current regulation cycle, Aston Martin have brought Newey across from Red Bull with the goal of lifting themselves from the midfield to become title challengers in the future, with mass regulation changes coming next season.

The Silverstone-based team has undergone a significant expansion in recent seasons, with a new factory complemented with a growth in the team’s headcount, alongside a factory power unit deal with Honda to begin in 2026.

Cowell, who recently took on the mantle of team principal alongside his duties as CEO, explained the reasoning behind this decision, alongside what will happen once Newey arrives.

Firstly, though, an office big enough to house one of his famed drawing boards has been checked off the list.

More on Adrian Newey as he gets set for his Aston Martin switch

👉 Adrian Newey: All you need to know about his sensational Aston Martin move

👉 Ranked: The 10 most successful Adrian Newey Formula 1 car designs

“The organisation changes we made were really to make the existing organisation more efficient,” Cowell explained to media including PlanetF1.com.

“Flatter organisations are naturally more efficient, there are less reporting lines, communication is quicker. There tend to be less reports written, less meetings, and so progress is made quicker.

“I guess some of that was with a view to Adrian coming, but most of it was just to improve the efficiency of our business.

“Everybody on site is excited at the thought of working with him, so when he arrives, there is a new office that’s large enough for a drawing board to go in. So that’s in place.

“We’re just excited to have Adrian on board, to work on the creativity of our race cars, to work on our methods, the tools that we use and how are we all going to lift our quality standards to the point that we make the fastest race car every year. That’s our objective.

“Last year, 248 new people joined Aston Martin Formula One Team, and it’s those people and all the existing people that together, working as a team, will create this great race car – and individuals like Adrian have got a great insight into the total car, but it’s all of us working together that will deliver a great car.”

Read next: Coulthard reveals the $1million Ron Dennis offer he ‘refused’ at McLaren